ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Lorenzo, CA

San Lorenzo, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Mt. Diablo High School basketball team will have a game with Redwood Christian School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Mt. Diablo High School
Redwood Christian School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA

Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Montague Expressway Reopens In Santa Clara After Collision

A major injury collision closed d Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara. The roadway was closed for over four hours at De La Cruz Boulevard due to investigation of the collision. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation while public safety personnel were on scene of this collision," Santa...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect arrested in August shooting at Stockton softball game

STOCKTON — A suspect is now under arrest after the shooting during a softball game in Stockton back in August that left two people hurt. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 at Louis Park. Officers responded to investigate a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A third man was also hurt but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the victims got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect allegedly shot the men and then left. On Tuesday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 35-year-old Robert Anthony Guerrero in connection to the case. Guerrero has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other related gun charges. 
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

One Dead in Highway 4 Crash Near Martinez

The California Highway Patrol says at approximently 5:24 am Monday, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a solo vehicle collision on SR-4 westbound, east of McEwen Road. The vehicle (a tractor trailer combination) was traveling westbound on SR-4 when it left the roadway, traveling up the right side embankment, then veered across the lanes and collided with the center median.
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose crash leaves 1 woman dead

SAN JOSE (BCN) - A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night.Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident.The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after colliding with a vacant building at a high rate of speed, according to the preliminary report.The identity of the motorist is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin, police said in a statement Saturday.Anyone with information about the case, the 58th fatal crash on San Jose city streets this year, is asked to contact Detective Templeman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

36-year-old Oakland woman missing; May be in distress

OAKLAND -- A woman went missing Sunday from Oakland and police are asking for help locating her because she may be in crisis, police said Monday. Alice Schwencke, 36, went missing around 7 a.m. Sunday. She was last seen in the 3600 block of Broadway. Schwencke is described as a white woman, 6 foot 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information about Schwencke's whereabouts can call the Oakland Police Department's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.  
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Reward offered for man wanted in connection with Oakland homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the community’s help with finding a man who is connected to a homicide. Oakland resident Juan Lopez, 26, has been linked to the Oct. 28 killing of Pablo Garcia Junior. The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 102nd […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Victim of Oakland school shooting dies: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A victim in the King Estate shooting Sept. 28 has died, the Oakland Police Department announced via Twitter on Friday. Police are working with the Alameda County Coroner’s office to determine the exact cause of death. Six people were injured in the shooting that happened just before 1 p.m. on Sept. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect

RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
RICHMOND, CA
hoodline.com

Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran

The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Catch your own Thanksgiving crab

Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
WASHINGTON, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy