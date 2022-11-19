Huntsville, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Huntsville.
The Bob Jones High School basketball team will have a game with Lee High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Florence High School basketball team will have a game with Westminster Christian Academy on November 18, 2022, 17:45:00.
The Guntersville High School basketball team will have a game with Mae Jemison High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
