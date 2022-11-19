ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Huntsville.

The Bob Jones High School basketball team will have a game with Lee High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Bob Jones High School
Lee High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Florence High School basketball team will have a game with Westminster Christian Academy on November 18, 2022, 17:45:00.

Florence High School
Westminster Christian Academy
November 18, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Guntersville High School basketball team will have a game with Mae Jemison High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Guntersville High School
Mae Jemison High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

High school basketball game info.

