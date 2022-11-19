ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, IL

khqa.com

Festival of Lights returns to brighten holidays

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — It has become a tradition for a lot of families: driving down a 1.5 mile stretch of Moorman and Wavering parks to take in the dazzling display of Christmas lights. The Festival of Lights is returning to the Gem City this year starting on Thanksgiving...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Expert advise to prevent home fires this holiday season

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — As families around the area prepare for the holiday season, the Tri-City Township Fire Protection District prepares for their busiest time of the year. The U.S. Fire Administration reports 1,942 home fire-related deaths in 2022. According to Lt. Casey Otten, with the Tri-Township Protection District,...
QUINCY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

From shopping to Thanksgiving Eve fun: Here are 5 things to do in Galesburg this week

Here are five things to do in Galesburg this week, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Calico Cat – A Gift Boutique is hosting their annual Ladies Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at their storefront on Seminary Street. This shopping experience features fun raffles for Brumate, CC Beanie, Christmas decorations and more. Plus, there will be contests and freebies! Santa will be in attendance with presents just for you! Come wearing your ugliest sweater and leave the kids home, this is an adult-only evening that will kick off the holiday shopping season. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thecalicocatgiftshop.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building

A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
GALESBURG, IL
wlds.com

Hull Leaving Illini Community Hospital

Blessing Health System is losing another top executive. CEO of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield Kathy Hull is leaving her position after 12 years at the end of this year. Hull has been in the Blessing Health System for the past 24 years. Hull made her announcement via a video...
PITTSFIELD, IL
Pen City Current

Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison

FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Local company donates $3,100 to help cancer patients

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — "Tis the season to give!. Celltech Electronics is embracing the giving spirit this holiday season by donating two checks totaling $3,100 to QMG Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund and to the Blessing Breast Center. The checks were presented on Friday, November 18 at the conclusion...
QUINCY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Dog saves owner in Burlington fire

A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
BURLINGTON, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service

Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
GALESBURG, IL
khqa.com

Council approves $8.7 million for police and fire pension payments

QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Quincy City Council has approved making over $8 million in pension payments for the city's police and fire departments. The council on Monday night first heard a presentation from the firm of Lauterbach and Amen about the pension programs for police and firefighters.
QUINCY, IL
KBUR

Two Warsaw men arrested following burglary

Warsaw, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two Warsaw men following a burglary. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th, at about 1:20 AM, The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that had been burglarized in Warsaw, Ill.
WARSAW, IL
kciiradio.com

Grassley Staff Office Hours Coming To Three Area Counties

On Friday, November 18, Senator Chuck Grassley announced that his regional directors based throughout the state will be holding traveling office hours in 32 Iowa counties over the next several weeks. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency, or those simply wishing to share their views...
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Two people injured in Henry County crash

Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
khqa.com

Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
QUINCY, IL
kciiradio.com

Fairfield Family Physician Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Last month, Fairfield resident Dr. Jim Buck was awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement award from the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP). Dr. Buck, the current Medical Director at Jefferson County Health Center, has been practicing medicine since he graduated from medical school at the University of Minnesota in 1979. He received his pre-med education from Harvard.
FAIRFIELD, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Two Warsaw men arrested after allegedly taking purse from vehicle

WARSAW, Ill. — Two Warsaw men have been arrested after the report of a vehicle burglary. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department received a report at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 that a vehicle had been burglarized in Warsaw. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and took a report, which revealed that the owner woke up to find someone had just burglarized their vehicle and a purse was stolen. Items inside the purse were reported to have significant value.
WARSAW, IL

