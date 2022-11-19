Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Festival of Lights returns to brighten holidays
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — It has become a tradition for a lot of families: driving down a 1.5 mile stretch of Moorman and Wavering parks to take in the dazzling display of Christmas lights. The Festival of Lights is returning to the Gem City this year starting on Thanksgiving...
khqa.com
Expert advise to prevent home fires this holiday season
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — As families around the area prepare for the holiday season, the Tri-City Township Fire Protection District prepares for their busiest time of the year. The U.S. Fire Administration reports 1,942 home fire-related deaths in 2022. According to Lt. Casey Otten, with the Tri-Township Protection District,...
From shopping to Thanksgiving Eve fun: Here are 5 things to do in Galesburg this week
Here are five things to do in Galesburg this week, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Calico Cat – A Gift Boutique is hosting their annual Ladies Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at their storefront on Seminary Street. This shopping experience features fun raffles for Brumate, CC Beanie, Christmas decorations and more. Plus, there will be contests and freebies! Santa will be in attendance with presents just for you! Come wearing your ugliest sweater and leave the kids home, this is an adult-only evening that will kick off the holiday shopping season. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thecalicocatgiftshop.
Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building
A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
wlds.com
Hull Leaving Illini Community Hospital
Blessing Health System is losing another top executive. CEO of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield Kathy Hull is leaving her position after 12 years at the end of this year. Hull has been in the Blessing Health System for the past 24 years. Hull made her announcement via a video...
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
Pen City Current
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
khqa.com
Local company donates $3,100 to help cancer patients
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — "Tis the season to give!. Celltech Electronics is embracing the giving spirit this holiday season by donating two checks totaling $3,100 to QMG Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund and to the Blessing Breast Center. The checks were presented on Friday, November 18 at the conclusion...
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service
Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
khqa.com
Council approves $8.7 million for police and fire pension payments
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Quincy City Council has approved making over $8 million in pension payments for the city's police and fire departments. The council on Monday night first heard a presentation from the firm of Lauterbach and Amen about the pension programs for police and firefighters.
She ‘lived United’ during the pandemic. Galesburg Chamber honors community service award winner
Carol Hagan is the recipient of the 2022 Thomas B. Herring Community Service Award. She received the award Monday at the Galesburg Chamber of Commerce’s 44th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon at Cedar Creek Hall. Hagan was selected from a nomination pool of several candidates. Hagan has a long history of...
KBUR
Two Warsaw men arrested following burglary
Warsaw, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two Warsaw men following a burglary. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th, at about 1:20 AM, The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that had been burglarized in Warsaw, Ill.
kciiradio.com
Grassley Staff Office Hours Coming To Three Area Counties
On Friday, November 18, Senator Chuck Grassley announced that his regional directors based throughout the state will be holding traveling office hours in 32 Iowa counties over the next several weeks. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency, or those simply wishing to share their views...
KBUR
Two people injured in Henry County crash
Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
khqa.com
People gather to observe National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — During the holidays, many people spend time in their homes enjoying a big meal, but some may be out stuck in the cold, still searching for their next meal. "This is a time of year when I really feel like people are having to gear...
khqa.com
Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
kciiradio.com
Fairfield Family Physician Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Last month, Fairfield resident Dr. Jim Buck was awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement award from the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP). Dr. Buck, the current Medical Director at Jefferson County Health Center, has been practicing medicine since he graduated from medical school at the University of Minnesota in 1979. He received his pre-med education from Harvard.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Warsaw men arrested after allegedly taking purse from vehicle
WARSAW, Ill. — Two Warsaw men have been arrested after the report of a vehicle burglary. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department received a report at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 that a vehicle had been burglarized in Warsaw. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and took a report, which revealed that the owner woke up to find someone had just burglarized their vehicle and a purse was stolen. Items inside the purse were reported to have significant value.
muddyriversports.com
Taste of Champaign: Panthers leave no doubt they belong in state title game after dismantling Mustangs
COLFAX, Ill. — Ross Riley’s explanation for the Camp Point Central football team’s Class 1A semifinal win over Ridgeview-Lexington was a simple one. That was fitting because the Panthers’ 44-8 victory was simple domination. “We were just going, and I was just running. I don’t know...
