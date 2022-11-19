ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Modesto.

The Enochs High School basketball team will have a game with Johansen High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Enochs High School
Johansen High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Franklin High School - Elk Grove basketball team will have a game with Gregori High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.

Franklin High School - Elk Grove
Gregori High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Enochs High School basketball team will have a game with Johansen High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Enochs High School
Johansen High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Franklin High School - Elk Grove basketball team will have a game with Gregori High School on November 18, 2022, 19:30:00.

Franklin High School - Elk Grove
Gregori High School
November 18, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

