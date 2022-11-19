King City, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in King City.
The Paso Robles High School basketball team will have a game with King City High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Paso Robles High School
King City High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Paso Robles High School basketball team will have a game with King City High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Paso Robles High School
King City High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Watsonville High School basketball team will have a game with King City High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Watsonville High School
King City High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Watsonville High School basketball team will have a game with King City High School on November 19, 2022, 13:45:00.
Watsonville High School
King City High School
November 19, 2022
13:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
