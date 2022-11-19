King City, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SOLEDAD — Soledad Police Department is hosting a free holiday food distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The drive-thru event is for Soledad residents only, and will take place behind the police station in the 200 block of Soledad Street. It is first come, first served until the food runs out. For more information, call 831-223-5161 or email [email protected]. Other local Thanksgiving food distributions are also taking place Tuesday in Greenfield and King City (see poster below for details).

SOLEDAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO