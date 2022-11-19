ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

King City, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in King City.

The Paso Robles High School basketball team will have a game with King City High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Paso Robles High School
King City High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Paso Robles High School basketball team will have a game with King City High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Paso Robles High School
King City High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Watsonville High School basketball team will have a game with King City High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

Watsonville High School
King City High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Watsonville High School basketball team will have a game with King City High School on November 19, 2022, 13:45:00.

Watsonville High School
King City High School
November 19, 2022
13:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 8-17

Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship

SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
SALINAS, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 21, 2022

SOLEDAD — Soledad Police Department is hosting a free holiday food distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The drive-thru event is for Soledad residents only, and will take place behind the police station in the 200 block of Soledad Street. It is first come, first served until the food runs out. For more information, call 831-223-5161 or email [email protected]. Other local Thanksgiving food distributions are also taking place Tuesday in Greenfield and King City (see poster below for details).
SOLEDAD, CA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Monterey, CA

A seaside, Central California town with lots to offer, Monterey is famous for its bay and its wide variety of aquatic life. Its rugged coastlines and colorful wharfs are popular destinations for both tourists and residents, and the plentiful seafood makes for plenty of great restaurants. Whether you’re looking for...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Ohio man arrested for making bomb threat to Salinas middle school

CENTERVILLE, Ohio — A 21-year-old man from Ohio was arrested for making threats to a Salinas-area middle school, according to the FBI. Alex Jaques, of Centerville, Ohio, was arrested for making a video that he posted to YouTube that threatened the school. "In the video, Jaques allegedly uses multiple...
SALINAS, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Nov. 16, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:34 a.m. Possession of drugs on El Camino Real. 10:18 a.m. Attempted murder and domestic violence on Cardona Cr. 4:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Elm Av. Nov. 2. 9:03 a.m. Civil matter (neighbor dispute) on 12th St. 9:48 a.m. Mental Health...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

What local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving

SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes last-minute grocery runs. Many stores are closed for the holiday, but some local shops will be open. Here are some of the local grocery stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving. Monterey County. La Princesa Market , 7 a.m.-7 p.m....
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Internal fallout between Central Coast LULAC District

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Central Coast LULAC District 12, representing Monterey County, San Benito County, and Los Banos is calling for its San Benito Council to be disbanded. But leaders in the chapter say they aren’t going anywhere. “We're not going anywhere. We are not going anywhere. They...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast

Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Highway 156 project continues with earthworks and soil stabilization

Construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project will continue with large-scale earthwork moving, according to a project update from the California Department of Transportation. The upcoming work will be focused east of Mission Vineyard Road and continuing toward Union Road. Crews are stabilizing the previously irrigated landscape with lime...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Bay State Parks said they received word of a dead whale at Monterey State Beach on Saturday. Marine Biologist with Monterey Bay Whale Watch, Colleen Talty, believes the whale was hit by a large ship based on the whale's body. “My theory based on the curve in the body is most The post Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Many thankful at Salvation Army annual turkey giveaway

SAND CITY, Calif. — Thanksgiving will be more special this holiday season for a Marina mother who up until last month was living in transitional housing, now thanks to the Salvation Army she has all the fixings for a nice Thanksgiving dinner. “Yes, yes to having turkey in my...
SEASIDE, CA
pajaronian.com

Shooting suspect nabbed within minutes

WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was arrested on suspicion of firing two shots from a handgun near Watsonville High School as classes were letting out Tuesday. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports from citizens around 3:45pm that a man had fired off several shots on the 100 block of Marchant Street. At least one of those shots shattered the rear window of a Dodge minivan that was parked at the curb. Bailey said no injuries had been reported as of 4:40pm.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family The post Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy