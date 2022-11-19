Crossville, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Crossville.
The Cookeville High School basketball team will have a game with Cumberland County High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Cookeville High School
Cumberland County High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Morristown-Hamblen High School West basketball team will have a game with Stone Memorial High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00.
Morristown-Hamblen High School West
Stone Memorial High School
November 19, 2022
08:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
