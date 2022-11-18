Opinion: Newsom backs off threat to withdraw homeless funds after reassurances. But will it matter?

Homeless people line the sidewalk on 16th Street in San Diego on Dec. 16, 2019. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

There are two ways to view Friday’s news that Gov. Gavin Newsom had pulled back from his Nov. 3 declaration that he would withhold state homeless funding from every single city and county in California after being assured the $1 billion would be used to reduce the problem more aggressively.

The first is that the hardball was a lame stunt a week before the election to signal to voters that he shared their frustration over quality-of-life issues.

The second is that the governor was genuinely peeved by how at least some local governments were responding to the homelessness crisis. That’s now been shored up by the release of a stunning document showing that six counties seeking state funding believed that it was an acceptable goal to have homelessness increase from 2020 to 2024 by 20 percent or more. When Newsom read that Sacramento city and county leaders thought a 71 percent increase was fine, “I thought it was a typo,” he told the Los Angeles Times. Also not a typo: Alameda County, home to homelessness crises in Oakland and Berkeley, was OK with a 28 percent increase.

After meeting Friday afternoon in Sacramento with several mayors — including San Diego’s Todd Gloria — Newsom was apparently reassured that complacency on the issue was not a problem. He may have been encouraged by the letter that Gloria and 10 other big city mayors sent him on Wednesday that acknowledged the legitimacy of his administration’s concerns that state money was in fact being used in a constructive, accountable way.

It’s good to know that state and local government leaders want to be on the same page. But a problem they all face is many homeless people will still refuse offers of shelter for a variety of reasons. Maybe the introduction of CARE Courts — Newsom’s plan to compel those with severe mental illness to accept treatment and housing — will be a game-changer. One way or the other, he’s right about one thing: Complacency on this issue must not be an option.

