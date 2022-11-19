ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springtown, TX

Springtown, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Glen Rose High School basketball team will have a game with Springtown High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Glen Rose High School
Springtown High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

