Maine State

Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Today

Terry Bradshaw is back on Sunday. After missing most of last weekend's show from Qatar, the legendary NFL quarterback is back for FOX's NFL pregame show this weekend. Bradshaw, who got himself in hot water earlier this month with a distasteful suicide remark, was back on the air with FOX on Sunday morning.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Injury Loss

The Patriots may have won their game on Sunday but it doesn't appear to be without a key loss. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "[Starting] center David Andrews is feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season, source said. He’ll have more testing done to determine the extent, but good news is not expected."
Patriots Are Feared To Have Suffered Significant Injury

The New England Patriots reportedly suffered a major loss during today's 10-3 win over the New York Jets. Veteran center David Andrews left the game with an apparent thigh injury, and it appears to be "serious," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He’ll have more testing done to determine the...
Confused Jonathan Jones Reacts To Rumor About Patriots Future

When it’s all said and done, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones could re-sign with New England this offseason. But it seems the seventh-year defensive back was caught a bit off guard Saturday afternoon when a rumor surfaced that Jones was “likely” to re-sign with the franchise after purchasing a home in the Foxboro area. Jones is an impending free agent after signing a three-year extension in 2019.
Look: Every NFL Team Ranked From Healthiest To Most Injured

The NFL is often considered a game of attrition that gives healthiest teams a huge advantage. A FOX Sports injury analyst, Dr. Matt Provencher, developed a "Banged Up Score" (BUS) to determine which teams have been most and least affected by injuries. While health isn't always a guarantee or hindrance to success, it has certainly impacted some squads this season.
Cover your eyes, Falcons fans! Tom Brady's movie features Super Bowl LI

Falcons fans aren't going to like this one. The trailer for Tom Brady's new comedy movie, "80 for Brady," was released Thursday. The movie, based on a true story, follows a group of Brady-loving seniors on their trip to Super Bowl LI and stars icons Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin.
Patriots have to be ready for Jets' Super Bowl on Sunday in Foxboro

BOSTON -- It wasn't all that long ago that the New England Patriots and New York Jets had themselves a real, viable rivalry. The Jets may not have been winning Super Bowls like the Patriots were, no. But they were winning some head-to-head battles, including the most important one in the 2010 playoffs.Alas, some time has passed since the days of Rex Ryan and Bart Scott walking into Gillette Stadium with a certain level of bravado, and the Jets have assumed the role of Patriots punching bag for about a dozen years. Since that fateful Jets playoff win in Foxboro,...
