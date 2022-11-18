ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Complex

Here Are the Winners for the 2022 American Music Awards

Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, while Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift earned six nods each. All of the aforementioned artists will square off for ultimate bragging rights in the Artist of the Year category. According to People, Bad Bunny could match Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year, if he were to win in every category.
Popculture

Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy

Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
Vibe

Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022

Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammy Awards, Social Media Speaks

Social media has been sounding off following the unveiling of the 2023 Grammy Award nominations Tuesday (Nov. 15). As many beloved artists found their spot in some of the respective categories, others found themselves left out. One artist in particular that went unrecognized this year — despite dropping major hits — is Queen MC, Nicki Minaj. Although nominated 10 times for the prestigious award throughout her career, Minaj has never actually taken home a Grammy. Neither of Minaj’s 2022 smash hits, “Super Freaky Girl” or “Do We Have a Problem” received acknowledgement this year.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record...
Vibe

Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards

Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureLil Baby Performs "In A Minute" And "California Breeze" At 2022...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She and Jay-Z Tie for Most Nominations in History

Beyoncé’s dance album has twirled to the top of the Grammys list: She’s the leading contender at the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations. The pop star’s house effort Renaissance is up for album of the year while her No. 1 hit, “Break My Soul,” earned bids for song and record of the year. She also earned three R&B nominations, one for her Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” and two in the dance category — a first for the singer.
Vibe

Lil Baby Performs “In A Minute” And “California Breeze” At 2022 American Music Awards

Lil Baby took to the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), delivering an engaging performance that left the crowd at the Microsoft Theater swaying while singing along with the Atlanta native. Surrounded by blue lights and engulfed in smoke, the 27-year-old opened his set with his hit single “In a Minute” while backed by a live band. Clad in a sweater, jeans, and draped in jewelry, the 4PF rapper runs through the track’s opening verse, rhyming, “Runnin’ up a silly check, stayin’ off the internet/ Share the stage with Billie Eilish, turnt at any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

BTS Wins First-Ever AMAs K-Pop Award for Favorite K-Pop Artist

BTS just made music history at the 2022 American Music Awards! Taking home the trophy for Favorite K-Pop Artist at Sunday night's show, BTS earned the award show's first-ever K-Pop dedicated award. The group previously nabbed awards in the Favorite Artist and Pop/Rock categories but with an award all their...
Black Enterprise

Actress Keke Palmer Reveals She Felt ‘Trapped’ As A Child Star Vacationing On Nickelodeon Cruise

Nope actress Keke Palmer is speaking out about fame and her time as a child actor. The 29-year-old sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview published on Nov. 16. Palmer, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, described going on a vacation along the Mexican Riviera when she was a 15-year-old child star. The young actress was starring in the Nickelodeon sitcom True Jackson, VP, and she said that she “was trapped” on the cruise ship.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

