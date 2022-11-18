Read full article on original website
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
The Singer With the Most Most American Music Award Wins of All Time Also Has the Most Artist of the Year Awards
The 2022 American Music Awards are right around the corner, and is set to honor some of the biggest names in music. Over the years, one artist in particular has emerged with the most AMAs to their name.
Here Are the Winners for the 2022 American Music Awards
Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, while Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift earned six nods each. All of the aforementioned artists will square off for ultimate bragging rights in the Artist of the Year category. According to People, Bad Bunny could match Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year, if he were to win in every category.
Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy
Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022
Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
2023 GRAMMY Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Viola Davis and More
The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and while there was plenty of recognition for some of the year's biggest artists -- like Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and more -- we have to discuss some of the more surprising inclusions (Taylor Swift is country again!) and shocking exclusions (no love for Megan Thee Stallion?!).
Nicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammy Awards, Social Media Speaks
Social media has been sounding off following the unveiling of the 2023 Grammy Award nominations Tuesday (Nov. 15). As many beloved artists found their spot in some of the respective categories, others found themselves left out. One artist in particular that went unrecognized this year — despite dropping major hits — is Queen MC, Nicki Minaj. Although nominated 10 times for the prestigious award throughout her career, Minaj has never actually taken home a Grammy. Neither of Minaj’s 2022 smash hits, “Super Freaky Girl” or “Do We Have a Problem” received acknowledgement this year.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record...
Kelly Rowland Thanks Fans for Support After Radio Hosts Slights Her for Playing Second Fiddle to Beyoncé
Destiny’s Child consisted of Beyoncé Knowles, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland. Although Beyoncé achieved superstar status as a solo artist, everyone was equally responsible for the success of the group. Still, Williams and Rowland get slighted for not equaling the success of their lead singer. After a...
Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards
Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureLil Baby Performs "In A Minute" And "California Breeze" At 2022...
Al Roker Reveals Scary Health Condition As Reason For Television Absence From Today Show
Beloved television personality and Today Show weatherman Al Roker has told his fan base why he has been absent from the air for the past few weeks. The 68-year-old took to his Instagram and shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers sitting next to an NBC News Weather mug.
The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries
The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports. On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic...
Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She and Jay-Z Tie for Most Nominations in History
Beyoncé’s dance album has twirled to the top of the Grammys list: She’s the leading contender at the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations. The pop star’s house effort Renaissance is up for album of the year while her No. 1 hit, “Break My Soul,” earned bids for song and record of the year. She also earned three R&B nominations, one for her Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” and two in the dance category — a first for the singer.
Ex-Host Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union Power Lawyer After Exit From MSNBC
Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross allegedly threatened to “go out in a blaze” and “take down” the cable TV network and its boss, Rashida Jones, after she learned she was getting terminated days ahead of her exit, The New York Post reported. According to The Post, MSNBC...
Lil Baby Performs “In A Minute” And “California Breeze” At 2022 American Music Awards
Lil Baby took to the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), delivering an engaging performance that left the crowd at the Microsoft Theater swaying while singing along with the Atlanta native. Surrounded by blue lights and engulfed in smoke, the 27-year-old opened his set with his hit single “In a Minute” while backed by a live band. Clad in a sweater, jeans, and draped in jewelry, the 4PF rapper runs through the track’s opening verse, rhyming, “Runnin’ up a silly check, stayin’ off the internet/ Share the stage with Billie Eilish, turnt at any...
Kelly Rowland Chastises AMAs Audience After Absent Chris Brown Was Booed After Winning Award
Former Destiny’s Child member, Kelly Rowland has been seen a lot more lately and she’s been shutting down folks for being loud and wrong and last night she had yet another moment of hushing people up. After thanking fans last week for defending her after a radio interview,...
BTS Wins First-Ever AMAs K-Pop Award for Favorite K-Pop Artist
BTS just made music history at the 2022 American Music Awards! Taking home the trophy for Favorite K-Pop Artist at Sunday night's show, BTS earned the award show's first-ever K-Pop dedicated award. The group previously nabbed awards in the Favorite Artist and Pop/Rock categories but with an award all their...
Nicki Minaj World Cup 2022 Peformance: Rapper Collaborating With Nora Fatehi, Maluma [REPORT]
Nicki Minaj will be performing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Fatehi, a Canadian-Moroccan artist was already announced as one of the artists performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar this coming November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022.
Latin GRAMMY 2022: The honorees at the ‘Leading Ladies of Entertainment’ event
Since last weekend, top Latin music stars have begun to arrive in Las Vegas to prepare for the biggest night in the industry, the Latin GRAMMY Awards, which will take place on November 17th. While we are still hours away from the famous awards ceremony, many events organized...
Actress Keke Palmer Reveals She Felt ‘Trapped’ As A Child Star Vacationing On Nickelodeon Cruise
Nope actress Keke Palmer is speaking out about fame and her time as a child actor. The 29-year-old sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview published on Nov. 16. Palmer, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, described going on a vacation along the Mexican Riviera when she was a 15-year-old child star. The young actress was starring in the Nickelodeon sitcom True Jackson, VP, and she said that she “was trapped” on the cruise ship.
