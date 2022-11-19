ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Black Residents File Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Movie Studio In Georgia Town Where Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was Made

By Niko Mann
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 2 days ago
karen lee
1d ago

Why must you be any color but white to claim racial discrimination or profiling. Can't white people be discriminated against too? I live in a community where black people are the majority but white people run the community. Now the black people are quick to cry discrimination in the community and management is quick to resolve their problem but let me ask for something and it's put on the back burner for months. I'm a single disabled white woman and I feel way more discriminated against but because I'm white, I can't say anything. is that right? just sayin'!

bidenisdumberthandog$h!t
1d ago

Always the victim. Always first with a lawsuit. If “discrimination “ were taken out of the American vocabulary, they would be in utter chaos. Add “suing & lawsuit “ to that list & they’d go completely off the rails.

Billy Harrison
2d ago

why all the lawsuits? I'm not racist some of best an oldest friends around Atlanta are black. This is america. white an black built it. Made us proud to be Americans. Can't our lived get back to normal. It's not hatredan it's not about race. It's certain people like to keep trouble going. In.my 70s been there done that. Can't unity stand for something

