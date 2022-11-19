that is a good article but I don't understand what the color of he skin has to do with it. do we also need to know the color of the family that wanted to buy the house? what color skin were the squatters? were the cops black or white? the new couple the got the place after the first couple backed out might they have been Mexican? see how long and unnecessary that is?
We are in America, no one should ever have to deal with such injustice and inconveniences. Squatters should be arrested, taken to court and tried as dangerous criminals given hard time. That will give them something to think about in the future.
Thank God she won!!!!! There should have NEVER been a fight in the first place. What kind of world gives squatters more rights than homeowners, renters.... because it's insane.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
