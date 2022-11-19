Dallas, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Dallas.
The O.D. Wyatt High School basketball team will have a game with Wilmer-Hutchins High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Denison High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Lynch High School on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00.
The Nimitz High School basketball team will have a game with W T White High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas basketball team will have a game with Emmett J Conrad High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Plano Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Skyline High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The North Dallas High School basketball team will have a game with Molina High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Denison High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Lynch High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
