Dallas, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Dallas.

The O.D. Wyatt High School basketball team will have a game with Wilmer-Hutchins High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

O.D. Wyatt High School
Wilmer-Hutchins High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Denison High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Lynch High School on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00.

Denison High School
Bishop Lynch High School
November 19, 2022
10:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Nimitz High School basketball team will have a game with W T White High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Nimitz High School
W T White High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas basketball team will have a game with Emmett J Conrad High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas
Emmett J Conrad High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Plano Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Skyline High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Plano Senior High School
Skyline High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The North Dallas High School basketball team will have a game with Molina High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

North Dallas High School
Molina High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Denison High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Lynch High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

Denison High School
Bishop Lynch High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
ARGYLE, TX
The Community News

Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis

Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
ALEDO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in Dallas

Two Bit Circus is opening a Dallas location at Park Lane.Carl Raw/Unsplash. The Dallas' Shops at Park Lane is welcoming Two Bit Circus to its offerings. Dallas News reports that Two Bit Circus is being described as a micro-amusement park filled with virtual reality, arcade games and interactive story rooms. The micro-amusement park covers a 35,000-square-foot space on the second level of the shopping center. Two Bit Circus President Kim Schaefer told Dallas News:
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Leads Three Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 13 AP Poll

The Week 13 AP Poll was released on Sunday with three Big 12 teams ranked. TCU led the way at No. 4 after a stunning comeback win over Baylor on Saturday. Kansas State rolled over West Virginia to reach No. 15, while Texas re-entered the Top 25 after a huge win against Kansas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
ARLINGTON, TX
Local Profile

DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded

On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank

MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
MANSFIELD, TX
