Louisville, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Louisville.
The Waggener High School basketball team will have a game with Doss High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The North Oldham High School basketball team will have a game with Pleasure Ridge Park High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.
The Atherton High School basketball team will have a game with Fern Creek High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00.
The Fleming County High School basketball team will have a game with Doss High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00.
The Hancock County High School basketball team will have a game with Louisville Collegiate School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
The Bracken County High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Paul Laurence Dunbar High School basketball team will have a game with Fern Creek High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Paul Laurence Dunbar High School basketball team will have a game with Fern Creek High School on November 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
The North Oldham High School basketball team will have a game with Pleasure Ridge Park High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
The The Brown School basketball team will have a game with Kentucky Country Day School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
