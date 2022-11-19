ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Louisville.

The Waggener High School basketball team will have a game with Doss High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Waggener High School
Doss High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The North Oldham High School basketball team will have a game with Pleasure Ridge Park High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.

North Oldham High School
Pleasure Ridge Park High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Atherton High School basketball team will have a game with Fern Creek High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00.

Atherton High School
Fern Creek High School
November 19, 2022
08:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Fleming County High School basketball team will have a game with Doss High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00.

Fleming County High School
Doss High School
November 19, 2022
08:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Hancock County High School basketball team will have a game with Louisville Collegiate School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.

Hancock County High School
Louisville Collegiate School
November 19, 2022
10:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bracken County High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Bracken County High School
Holy Cross High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Paul Laurence Dunbar High School basketball team will have a game with Fern Creek High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
Fern Creek High School
November 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Paul Laurence Dunbar High School basketball team will have a game with Fern Creek High School on November 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
Fern Creek High School
November 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The North Oldham High School basketball team will have a game with Pleasure Ridge Park High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.

North Oldham High School
Pleasure Ridge Park High School
November 19, 2022
10:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The The Brown School basketball team will have a game with Kentucky Country Day School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

The Brown School
Kentucky Country Day School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

