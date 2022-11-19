Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montana State playoff tickets on sale this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fourth seeded Montana State says this first round bye in the playoffs is going to give the Bobcats a chance to rest and heal from some injuries. MSU's box office says season ticket holders need to get in and buy their playoff game tickets by 11 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the public starting at noon Wednesday.The round two FCS playoff game will be in Bobcat Stadium at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3.
NBCMontana
MSU football focuses on recovery during 1st-round bye
BOZEMAN, Mont. — For the second straight year, the Bobcats are getting a bye. On Sunday the FCS playoff committee announced the winner of a first-round game in Ogden, Utah, between Weber State and North Dakota will advance to the second round of the playoffs to take on Montana State in Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 3.
Montana Reacts To Brawl Of The Wild 2022
The 121st Brawl Of The Wild ended up exactly as expected, for half of Montana's football fans. For the other half, it was a disappointing rout that left fans reeling. In front of a national audience, the Bobcats beat the Griz 55-21 to host the Great Divide Trophy until next year. It was the 42nd time Montana State had beat the Griz in their storied rivalry (the 2011 game was won by Montana, though the win was vacated after NCAA sanctions.)
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?
Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
ESPN College GameDay Footage Of Montana Fans Is Pure Perfection!
This shot of the ESPN College GameDay Crew and all the dedicated fans from both Montana State University AND The University of Montana is one of the best around!. This gives you a feel of what Montana is really all about; support for our universities, community interaction, kids having fun OUTSIDE, mountain views, I could go on and on.
West-central Montana hunter check station totals up
West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting a harvest ahead of last year for deer and elk going into the final week of the general season.
NBCMontana
Bobcats win Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Bobcats won the annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle by donating 164 units, while the Montana Grizzlies donated 100 units. The Red Cross has partnered with the universities for over 20 years, bringing in life-saving blood for those who depend on it. The...
MSU BOBCATS: Playoff Game ticket info
BOZEMAN — Montana State University officials released the following information for playoff ticket sales and availability:
NBCMontana
Montana-grown foods to be featured in Gardiner event
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana-grown foods will be featured at the Montana Harvest of the Month event in Gardiner. Foods grown in Montana will take center stage on Dec. 2 and promote farm-to-school and farm-to-cafeteria programs. Participating sites spotlight a food by serving it in a meal, a snack or...
15 Terrific Photos of ESPN College Gameday in Bozeman
ESPN College Gameday visited Bozeman on Saturday ahead of the Cat/Griz game in Bobcat Stadium. Check out these awesome pictures of College Gameday's visit. My coworker and I got in line at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in hopes of getting a good spot in the pit behind the College Gameday crew. When we arrived, we were surprised to see upwards of 100 people already lined up. Despite nearly freezing to death, it was worth the wait.
NBCMontana
MSU football enters FCS Playoffs as #4 seed
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Selection Sunday is here and Montana State will enter the FCS playoffs as the #4 seed securing a first round bye for the second straight year. This comes after a 55-21 thumping of UM on Saturday as the Cats ended the regular season 10-1 and cliched a share of the big sky conference title for the first time since 2012.
KULR8
Marriage prevails over Cats/ Griz rivalry
Billings, MT- Brawl of the Wild rivalries run deep in Montana, but one couple proves that opposites attract, even members of opposing teams. Dick Imer played for the University of Montana in 1952, and after a summer party, he met the woman he would marry a year later, Betty. Betty...
The FanBulance has a new tailgating spot after nearly 10 years
Rod and Julie said all the old ambulance needed was an MSU makeover. It’s completely decked out in the best Bobcat way.
explorebigsky.com
‘I’m humbled it gets to be me’: Zephyr to be the first out trans woman in Montana Legislature
Missoula is sending two trans representatives to serve in the legislature in January. When the wheels touched down in Missoula on Nov. 8, Zooey Zephyr was the last to deplane. It was election night, and Zephyr learned she had won her race in House District 100. People sitting next to...
NBCMontana
Montanans can expect crowds, long lines when traveling for Thanksgiving
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The week of Thanksgiving is here, and local airports are expecting the travel season to heat up compared with last year. We contacted both Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and Missoula Montana Airport. Officials there are expecting record-breaking or close. Both airports are all-hands-on-deck for Thanksgiving week.
NBCMontana
Bobcats offensive line 'misfit toys' come together for successful season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On social media, some say the holes the Bobcats offensive line opened in Saturday’s 55-21 win over cross-state rival UM were almost comical. As a result, the offense put up 439 yards on the ground along with four rushing touchdowns. “It wasn’t always clean --...
montanarightnow.com
Coldest 'GameDay' ever: ESPN producers explain why show came to Montana for first time
BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70. Just over two months later, GameDay...
NBCMontana
Vote for your favorite play of the year
MISSOULA, Mont. — If you are on our app click here to vote. Sleep City has been providing sleep products by the best brands in the industry for over 20 years. Visit Sleep City, where the mattress experts know your best tomorrow starts tonight!
NBCMontana
Competition helps Montana food banks fight hunger
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Can The Griz and Can The Cats food drives together brought in over 1 million pounds of food last week. Putting rivalry differences aside, the food banks in Missoula and Bozeman are thrilled to work together to help provide food for Montana and to see both communities help make a difference.
