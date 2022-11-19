ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

NBCMontana

Montana State playoff tickets on sale this week

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fourth seeded Montana State says this first round bye in the playoffs is going to give the Bobcats a chance to rest and heal from some injuries. MSU's box office says season ticket holders need to get in and buy their playoff game tickets by 11 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the public starting at noon Wednesday.The round two FCS playoff game will be in Bobcat Stadium at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU football focuses on recovery during 1st-round bye

BOZEMAN, Mont. — For the second straight year, the Bobcats are getting a bye. On Sunday the FCS playoff committee announced the winner of a first-round game in Ogden, Utah, between Weber State and North Dakota will advance to the second round of the playoffs to take on Montana State in Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 3.
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Reacts To Brawl Of The Wild 2022

The 121st Brawl Of The Wild ended up exactly as expected, for half of Montana's football fans. For the other half, it was a disappointing rout that left fans reeling. In front of a national audience, the Bobcats beat the Griz 55-21 to host the Great Divide Trophy until next year. It was the 42nd time Montana State had beat the Griz in their storied rivalry (the 2011 game was won by Montana, though the win was vacated after NCAA sanctions.)
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?

Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

Bobcats win Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Bobcats won the annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle by donating 164 units, while the Montana Grizzlies donated 100 units. The Red Cross has partnered with the universities for over 20 years, bringing in life-saving blood for those who depend on it. The...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Montana-grown foods to be featured in Gardiner event

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana-grown foods will be featured at the Montana Harvest of the Month event in Gardiner. Foods grown in Montana will take center stage on Dec. 2 and promote farm-to-school and farm-to-cafeteria programs. Participating sites spotlight a food by serving it in a meal, a snack or...
GARDINER, MT
MY 103.5

15 Terrific Photos of ESPN College Gameday in Bozeman

ESPN College Gameday visited Bozeman on Saturday ahead of the Cat/Griz game in Bobcat Stadium. Check out these awesome pictures of College Gameday's visit. My coworker and I got in line at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in hopes of getting a good spot in the pit behind the College Gameday crew. When we arrived, we were surprised to see upwards of 100 people already lined up. Despite nearly freezing to death, it was worth the wait.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU football enters FCS Playoffs as #4 seed

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Selection Sunday is here and Montana State will enter the FCS playoffs as the #4 seed securing a first round bye for the second straight year. This comes after a 55-21 thumping of UM on Saturday as the Cats ended the regular season 10-1 and cliched a share of the big sky conference title for the first time since 2012.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Marriage prevails over Cats/ Griz rivalry

Billings, MT- Brawl of the Wild rivalries run deep in Montana, but one couple proves that opposites attract, even members of opposing teams. Dick Imer played for the University of Montana in 1952, and after a summer party, he met the woman he would marry a year later, Betty. Betty...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montanans can expect crowds, long lines when traveling for Thanksgiving

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The week of Thanksgiving is here, and local airports are expecting the travel season to heat up compared with last year. We contacted both Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and Missoula Montana Airport. Officials there are expecting record-breaking or close. Both airports are all-hands-on-deck for Thanksgiving week.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Vote for your favorite play of the year

MISSOULA, Mont. — If you are on our app click here to vote. Sleep City has been providing sleep products by the best brands in the industry for over 20 years. Visit Sleep City, where the mattress experts know your best tomorrow starts tonight!
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Competition helps Montana food banks fight hunger

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Can The Griz and Can The Cats food drives together brought in over 1 million pounds of food last week. Putting rivalry differences aside, the food banks in Missoula and Bozeman are thrilled to work together to help provide food for Montana and to see both communities help make a difference.
BOZEMAN, MT

