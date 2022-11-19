ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Governor-elect Lombardo says he will expand school choice

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Election season is over, and soon we will see new faces in office here in Nevada. Among them is governor-elect Joe Lombardo, who has been talking about our schools in his first speech since winning. "It's a win for parents who want to have a...
NEVADA STATE
UNLV tops Southern Illinois 56-49, improves to 5-0

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keshon Gilbert scored 18 points as UNLV erased a double-digit first-half deficit to defeat Southern Illinois 56-49 on Monday and remain unbeaten in the young season. EJ Harkless had 16 points and Luis Rodriguez scored 14 for the Runnin' Rebels, who forced the Salukis to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

