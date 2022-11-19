Read full article on original website
Lyft, Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities to offer ride code for Thanksgiving weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities is again partnering with a popular rideshare to ensure everyone stays safe on valley roads this holiday weekend. A $5.00 Lyft discount code will be offered for riders using the rideshare starting Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 6:00 am through Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 6:00 pm.
How to save money on your gas bill in Las Vegas valley's early cold
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With overnight lows in the 30s, valley weather has turned from hot to cold in days, and we didn't get our normal break between using the AC and furnace. Southwest Gas is providing some tips to help offset the higher bill. The first tip is...
Furry friend Lucario available for adoption via Nevada SPCA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lori Heeran with the Nevada SPCA joined us with another furry friend available for adoption. Meet Lucario and learn how you can give him a forever home!
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
'Violent attack': Police continue search for suspect in stabbing deaths of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Behavioral Analysis Unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for the suspect accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho over a week ago. The victims were discovered dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho last Sunday...
Governor-elect Lombardo says he will expand school choice
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Election season is over, and soon we will see new faces in office here in Nevada. Among them is governor-elect Joe Lombardo, who has been talking about our schools in his first speech since winning. "It's a win for parents who want to have a...
SPORTS: Las Vegas awarded the 2028 NCAA Final Four, Runnin' Rebels improve to (5-0)
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men’s national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
UNLV tops Southern Illinois 56-49, improves to 5-0
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keshon Gilbert scored 18 points as UNLV erased a double-digit first-half deficit to defeat Southern Illinois 56-49 on Monday and remain unbeaten in the young season. EJ Harkless had 16 points and Luis Rodriguez scored 14 for the Runnin' Rebels, who forced the Salukis to...
