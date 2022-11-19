ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

okcfox.com

Why Every Day is a Friday with Friday Health Plans

It's a unique concept that has Oklahomans flocking to a new type of health plan. Tashara Houston joined us to talk about Friday Health Plans and why they want customers to feel like every day is a Friday with Friday Health Plans. For more information head to Fridayhealthplans.com. BE SURE...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Mental Health Monday: Kids & Suicide

There are alarming statistics when it comes to kids and suicide rates. Lorna Palmer with NAMI Oklahoma shares what Oklahoma is doing when it comes to kids and suicide prevention. If you need help and for more information call the NAMI Helpline at 800-583-1264 or visit namioklahoma.org for more info...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OTRD offering 25% discount on merchandise for Black Friday deals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers and Oklahoma State Parks are offering a 25% discount on merchandise from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 as part of their Black Friday sale. Many state parks sell merchandise inspired by their outdoor attractions from clothing to accessories, and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker attempts to change how state questions are passed

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker is trying to change how state questions are passed. Right now, they need just a simple majority of voters to say yes. State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, wants to change that to a two-thirds majority of all Oklahoma counties. “We have seen several...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Millions in unemployment benefits improperly allocated, state audit finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF/TND) — A state audit of Maryland's unemployment benefits system found millions of dollars of benefits were improperly allocated during the pandemic (and the years immediately preceding it). The audit covered April 17, 2017, through November 15, 2020. The Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance (DUI)...
MARYLAND STATE

