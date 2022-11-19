Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Bowling alley owner plans to rebuild after business destroyed by NY snowstorm
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WUTV) — New data by the National Weather Service shows the town of Hamburg, New York, received the most amount of snowfall during last week’s lake-effect storm. 81 inches of snow fell in the town from Thursday night until Saturday morning. There were several reports of...
Why Every Day is a Friday with Friday Health Plans
It's a unique concept that has Oklahomans flocking to a new type of health plan. Tashara Houston joined us to talk about Friday Health Plans and why they want customers to feel like every day is a Friday with Friday Health Plans. For more information head to Fridayhealthplans.com. BE SURE...
'Save money where you can': Oklahomans, plumber share safe Thanksgiving cleanup methods
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — How you clean the Thanksgiving table could actually save you a lot of money. A+ Plumbing and Gas tells Fox 25 they get lots of calls after the holiday, from people wanting their kitchen sink fixed. If you have little food scraps left on your...
Oklahoma State Department of Health shares some food safety tips ahead of holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is sharing some food safety tips ahead of the holidays. According to the CDC, every year approximately one in six Americans become ill with a foodborne illness. These symptoms include nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea, all of which are unwelcome during the holiday season.
Mental Health Monday: Kids & Suicide
There are alarming statistics when it comes to kids and suicide rates. Lorna Palmer with NAMI Oklahoma shares what Oklahoma is doing when it comes to kids and suicide prevention. If you need help and for more information call the NAMI Helpline at 800-583-1264 or visit namioklahoma.org for more info...
OTRD offering 25% discount on merchandise for Black Friday deals
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers and Oklahoma State Parks are offering a 25% discount on merchandise from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 as part of their Black Friday sale. Many state parks sell merchandise inspired by their outdoor attractions from clothing to accessories, and...
Oklahoma lawmaker attempts to change how state questions are passed
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker is trying to change how state questions are passed. Right now, they need just a simple majority of voters to say yes. State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, wants to change that to a two-thirds majority of all Oklahoma counties. “We have seen several...
Woman with warrants in Kansas arrested after Pottawatomie County pursuit
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A woman wanted in Kansas was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawatomie County last week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car at Leo and Highway 77 last Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the car, Samantha Heine, drove off...
Millions in unemployment benefits improperly allocated, state audit finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF/TND) — A state audit of Maryland's unemployment benefits system found millions of dollars of benefits were improperly allocated during the pandemic (and the years immediately preceding it). The audit covered April 17, 2017, through November 15, 2020. The Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance (DUI)...
Oklahomans propose state question to guarantee rights to reproductive freedom
TULSA, Okla. — A group from the Tulsa area is seeking a statewide vote to guarantee reproductive rights in Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 is the first to report on documents filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. According to the filing, the group hopes voters will decide on State Question...
Body camera footage released of Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son at Guthrie Haunts
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — New body camera footage was released after Governor Kevin Stitt's son was found intoxicated and in possession of firearms at Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. Logan County deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts where they found a hard case of firearms in the parking lot of Guthrie...
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
New podcast series released about life and case of death row inmate, Scott Eizember
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new podcast series has been released about death row inmate Scott Eizember. The 22-episode podcast series was promoted on Tuesday by members of "Clergy United Against the Death Penalty," along with "Death Penalty Action." The series discusses the life and case of Eizember, who...
