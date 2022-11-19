Fairhope, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fairhope.
The St. Luke's Episcopal School basketball team will have a game with Fairhope High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
St. Luke's Episcopal School
Fairhope High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Mobile Christian School basketball team will have a game with Fairhope High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Mobile Christian School
Fairhope High School
November 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
