Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fairhope.

The St. Luke's Episcopal School basketball team will have a game with Fairhope High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

St. Luke's Episcopal School
Fairhope High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Mobile Christian School basketball team will have a game with Fairhope High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Mobile Christian School
Fairhope High School
November 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

