Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Aubrey.

The Bowie High School basketball team will have a game with Aubrey High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Bowie High School
Aubrey High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Arlington Heights High School basketball team will have a game with Braswell High School on November 18, 2022, 17:45:00.

Arlington Heights High School
Braswell High School
November 18, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

