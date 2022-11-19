Aubrey, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.CBS 11 reached out to the police department and asked for more information about the victim's condition. They have yet to respond.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO