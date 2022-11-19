ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Friends help feed over 300 families ahead of the holiday with turkey giveaways

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of friends in their 20s from Rhode Island are doing all they can to help those in need during this holiday week. Christian Martinelli and his brother Joulien, both 25 and from Cranston, alongside 21-year-old Cameron Alvs of Cranston and 25-year-old Joe Michael of Johnston, all decided that after they graduated college, they wanted to give back.
CRANSTON, RI
NIROPE & Friends: Butler Hospital

On this episode of NIROPE & Friends, we are joined by Tara Tan, Outreach Manager at Butler Hospital Memory and Aging Program, along with NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi. Ron and Pete tell us about all the black friday deals happening at Cardi's Furniture and Mattresses: from Leather living rooms to recliners, massage chairs; cozy fireplaces; comfy.
Community Libraries of Providence

Amy Rosa (Library Manager, Washington Park) from Community Libraries of Providence is here to stop by to tell us what games they have for National Games and Puzzles Week. For more information, head to: www.communitylibrariespvd.org.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Lighting of Big Blue Bug sign of holiday season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — You know it's the holiday season when the lights are switched on the Big Blue Bug. Nibbles Woodaway was lit for its 30th season Monday night. The bug is wrapped in lights and has a big red nose, like a certain famous reindeer. Providence College...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Cranston police collect Thanksgiving pies for those in need

Police in Cranston collected hundreds of pies for those in need on Thanksgiving this weekend. The department posted photos on social media on Sunday after officers delivered 200 apple and pumpkin pies from Dave's Market. The pies were distributed at the Comprehensive Community Action Plan food bank on Saturday and...
CRANSTON, RI
Snazzy New Bedford police car promotes Autism Awareness

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The New Bedford Police Department held an event to unveil the latest addition to its fleet of cars. The department introduced its new autism awareness car, which is wrapped in the autism puzzle print. The car will travel around to schools in the area to promote inclusion.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Rhode Island cancer survivor hosts launch party for apparel business

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Cancer survivor Amy Neary hosted a launch party for her apparel and accessories business in Cumberland on Sunday afternoon. The company, Share the Momentum, creates products that focus on hope, strength and encouragement. Neary was first diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer in 2019. She...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold, return to nonprofit status

Two Rhode Island hospitals currently owned by a for-profit company are being sold and would return to nonprofit status, if the deal is approved by state regulators. The Centurion Foundation and Prospect Medical Holdings said in a joint statement Tuesday that Centurion has signed an agreement to buy the CharterCARE Health Partners system from Prospect.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard

(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Prosecutors dismiss trespassing charge against radio host

Prosecutors have dismissed a trespassing charge filed against radio host John DePetro. DePetro was arrested in August at a Warwick home that may be connected to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester of East Greenwich. The property owner was charged with assault for allegedly pushing a lawnmower at DePetro the next...
WARWICK, RI
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Raynham Park plans for opening of sportsbook

With sports betting now legal in Massachusetts, one Raynham business is hoping to cater to a new crowd. The Raynham dog track has been a staple in the Bristol County community since 1940. When the Massachusetts legislature voted to ban live animal racing back in 2010, owners rebuilt their business...
RAYNHAM, MA
Pawtucket police respond to disturbance at Max Read Field

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Max Read Field on Tuesday night. The Tollman and Shea High School football Thanksgiving game took place at the field earlier in the night. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed several police cars and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Frigid chill, sunshine, and isolated snow showers Sunday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The feel of winter is with us in force for Sunday. High temperatures only reach the upper 30s to about 40 degrees, and strong winds will gust 25-40 mph. Lake effect snow showers or even a snow squall may reach Southern New England. That results...
CRANSTON, RI

