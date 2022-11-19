Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
Turnto10.com
Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
Turnto10.com
Friends help feed over 300 families ahead of the holiday with turkey giveaways
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of friends in their 20s from Rhode Island are doing all they can to help those in need during this holiday week. Christian Martinelli and his brother Joulien, both 25 and from Cranston, alongside 21-year-old Cameron Alvs of Cranston and 25-year-old Joe Michael of Johnston, all decided that after they graduated college, they wanted to give back.
Turnto10.com
NIROPE & Friends: Butler Hospital
On this episode of NIROPE & Friends, we are joined by Tara Tan, Outreach Manager at Butler Hospital Memory and Aging Program, along with NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi. Ron and Pete tell us about all the black friday deals happening at Cardi's Furniture and Mattresses: from Leather living rooms to recliners, massage chairs; cozy fireplaces; comfy.
Turnto10.com
Community Libraries of Providence
Amy Rosa (Library Manager, Washington Park) from Community Libraries of Providence is here to stop by to tell us what games they have for National Games and Puzzles Week. For more information, head to: www.communitylibrariespvd.org.
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Blue Plate Diner offers classic, comfortable diner experience
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye samples a variety of meals from the Blue Plate Diner in Middletown in an episode of Cheap Eats. Since 2004, Blue Plate Diner owner Ted Karousos has served up breakfast, lunch and dinner items in a comfortable and affordable setting.
Turnto10.com
Lighting of Big Blue Bug sign of holiday season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — You know it's the holiday season when the lights are switched on the Big Blue Bug. Nibbles Woodaway was lit for its 30th season Monday night. The bug is wrapped in lights and has a big red nose, like a certain famous reindeer. Providence College...
Turnto10.com
Cranston police collect Thanksgiving pies for those in need
Police in Cranston collected hundreds of pies for those in need on Thanksgiving this weekend. The department posted photos on social media on Sunday after officers delivered 200 apple and pumpkin pies from Dave's Market. The pies were distributed at the Comprehensive Community Action Plan food bank on Saturday and...
Turnto10.com
Snazzy New Bedford police car promotes Autism Awareness
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The New Bedford Police Department held an event to unveil the latest addition to its fleet of cars. The department introduced its new autism awareness car, which is wrapped in the autism puzzle print. The car will travel around to schools in the area to promote inclusion.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island cancer survivor hosts launch party for apparel business
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Cancer survivor Amy Neary hosted a launch party for her apparel and accessories business in Cumberland on Sunday afternoon. The company, Share the Momentum, creates products that focus on hope, strength and encouragement. Neary was first diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer in 2019. She...
Turnto10.com
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold, return to nonprofit status
Two Rhode Island hospitals currently owned by a for-profit company are being sold and would return to nonprofit status, if the deal is approved by state regulators. The Centurion Foundation and Prospect Medical Holdings said in a joint statement Tuesday that Centurion has signed an agreement to buy the CharterCARE Health Partners system from Prospect.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket nonprofit hands out free turkeys, winter clothes to those in need
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket nonprofit handed out 200 turkeys, winter jackets, hats, and gloves for free to those in need on Sunday. Joey DeBarros, owner of Support Is Key Clothing, handed out items from noon until 4 p.m. Those in line got to keep warm with pizza...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard
(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
Turnto10.com
Prosecutors dismiss trespassing charge against radio host
Prosecutors have dismissed a trespassing charge filed against radio host John DePetro. DePetro was arrested in August at a Warwick home that may be connected to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester of East Greenwich. The property owner was charged with assault for allegedly pushing a lawnmower at DePetro the next...
Turnto10.com
Expert: Malls like Providence Place face decisions about their futures
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — All across the country, malls are struggling, many even shutting down. Over the past several years the Providence Place mall has seen many stores come and go. With the holiday shopping season upon us, but with the rise of online shopping, crowds won't be quite...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Turnto10.com
Raynham Park plans for opening of sportsbook
With sports betting now legal in Massachusetts, one Raynham business is hoping to cater to a new crowd. The Raynham dog track has been a staple in the Bristol County community since 1940. When the Massachusetts legislature voted to ban live animal racing back in 2010, owners rebuilt their business...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police respond to disturbance at Max Read Field
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Max Read Field on Tuesday night. The Tollman and Shea High School football Thanksgiving game took place at the field earlier in the night. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed several police cars and...
Turnto10.com
Warwick man accused of drugging and raping a woman in Boston held after arraignment
(WJAR) — A Warwick man and NBA skill coach made his first court appearance this morning charged as a fugitive from justice out of Massachusetts. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan is accused of drugging and raping a woman in downtown Boston. He is being held behind bars and is expected to...
Turnto10.com
Brandeis University cancels classes as campus mourns student killed in bus crash
(WJAR) — Brandeis University has canceled classes for the next two days following a fatal bus crash that took the life of a student over the weekend. Classes for Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22 have been canceled following a bus crash that took the life of Vanessa Mark.
Turnto10.com
Frigid chill, sunshine, and isolated snow showers Sunday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The feel of winter is with us in force for Sunday. High temperatures only reach the upper 30s to about 40 degrees, and strong winds will gust 25-40 mph. Lake effect snow showers or even a snow squall may reach Southern New England. That results...
Comments / 0