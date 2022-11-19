Read full article on original website
The 70s are making a comeback this week!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll have a few light showers move across our area this evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop to around 50 degrees tonight. Wednesday starts off dry and stays that way all day. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rise into the 70s for the first time in a long time.
Warming temps and a few chances for rain this week
Much warmer weather with chances for rain this week
LIST: Local street sewer work begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on various streets in Dothan. On Monday, November 21, L&K Construction will start work on the following streets:. Houston Street. Montezuma Avenue. Osceola Street. Choctaw Street. North Herring Street. North Iroquois...
Industry looking to locate in the wiregrass
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered “Southeast Alabama” as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass economic development corporation director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission. That he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to “Relocate”.
News 4 show changes for Thanksgiving week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There a few changes coming to our schedule this week due to the holiday. There will be no Live at Lunch due to NFL on CBS. News4 at 4 will air as normal on NBC Wiregrass. News4 Iron Bowl Special will air at 5 p.m. on...
LIST: Holiday events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays. Whether you’re ready to deck the halls, or are waiting until after Thanksgiving to don your ugly Christmas sweater, the Wiregrass is gearing up for some holiday cheer. Holiday Open House, Downtown Enterprise, November 19.
Hartford Square to be named Alabama Historic location
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—With Christmas around the corner, one wiregrass city will soon receive important state recognition. Recently, Alabama Historical Society members came to Hartford and fell in love with the city’s downtown square. Mayor Neil Strickland says they were impressed with the buildings and many of the storefronts which date back to the early 1900s.
Carroll wins Turkey Classic, punches ticket to Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Carroll High School is the winner of the second annual Turkey Classic. The Eagles soared over the Greenville Tigers 69-49 in the tournament’s championship game. The win earns the Eagles the final spot in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic for the first time since...
Work will soon begin on the new Enterprise rec. and aquatic center
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Once complete in two years, the new Enterprise rec. and aquatic center are expected to be a prototype of such just such facilities in Alabama. Today, the plans unveiled what folks can expect to see by early 2025 in the city of progress. Starting Monday...
Wiregrass 2-1-1 fall festival and car show
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Saturday, Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a kids fall festival and car show and the Houston County Farm Center. There, kids could enjoy games set up by non-profit organization booths, inflatables, and food, while parents could enjoy the car show and music, all for free.
“The Funeral is Cancelled” performs in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— On Saturday afternoon, “The Funeral is Cancelled” was held in the Kingdom Life Center mall back parking lot. “The Funeral is Cancelled” is a dramatic presentation meant to bring attention to the violence in our country. Tammie Clayton, who had a large hand...
Coffee Corner rises from the ashes into new operation
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Just 5 weeks ago, a fire in downtown Enterprise engulfed Coffee Corner in flames. But, they’re making a comeback serving the same coffee, but on a different corner. Owner Jennie Chancey said, “Two days after the building burned down I got a call from someone...
Geneva County welcomes multi-million solar panel project
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The Geneva County Commission announced they have approved a new Solar Power project worth $96 million. The project will include the construction and development of placing new solar panels for electricity production. The new solar farm will generate 80 megawatts of power at one time,...
Geneva Co. commissioner excited for new solar power project coming to his district
Ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Opp
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—With the snip of the scissors, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke officially opened the new bridge. along U.S. Highway 331. A major north-south route to panhandle beaches. The new nine-million dollar bridge replaces the 1940 era structure which the Alabama DOT. considered one of the most dangerous bridges...
$96M Geneva County solar project approved
2 found shot in Dothan home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were found shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but their condition is not immediately known. The scene was reported to be along Fifth Avenue. Initial reports are that the victims were found by police in the living room. Officers immediately began working to...
Level Plains holds its first community-wide Pre-Thanksgiving Day meal
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN)—Level Plains Mayor Ronnie Thompson and the city council “thanked” its residents. The event drew nearly 120 residents along with many business owners. In addition, retiring Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson along with his successor,. Chief Deputy Mason Bynum and many of their staff...
Suspect identified in Dothan Double Murder
