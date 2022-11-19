There are two types of travelers in this world: people who can conk out on any mode of transit with ease and those who simply cannot. If you’re in the latter camp, it’s easy to envy those in the former—particularly on a lengthy flight when all you want to do is get some shut-eye to avoid feeling like a jet-lagged zombie when you land. In that scenario, it’s tempting to seek some outside support…but can you safely take melatonin or a sleeping pill on a plane? According to sleep doctors, the short answer is yes, so long as you take a few particular precautions around timing and dosage.

