TODAY.com
Patients now have access to doctor's visit notes: A guide to what's inside
What does your doctor really think about your condition and health concerns? For more than a year now, patients have been able to access and read the observations doctors write down about them during a visit. The clinical notes can come with surprises. Patients may be amused to find out...
Two women stopped binge eating after their brains were stimulated with electricity
What if we told you that electric zaps to the brain stopped two women from binge eating?. Dr. Casey Halpern, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times that he and his colleagues decided to try deep brain stimulation on patients that had the common but underreported disorder.
I took an at-home test to see if I'm entering perimenopause. Here's what a doctor had to say about my results.
I'm 39 and done having kids, and wanted to know where I stood when it came to fertility. I ordered an Everlywell fertility test to take at home and emailed my results to an OB-GYN. She said it's not that easy to diagnose perimenopause just with one blood test. I'm...
KevinMD.com
How whole-person care can make us better healers [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “My lifelong quest to become a healer — over 40 years as a family physician, scientist, and researcher with the National Institutes of Health, the World Health Organization, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and the Department of Defense — has led me to conclude that the best way to forge the strongest, most effective doctor-patient partnership is not to limit my questions to ‘What’s the matter with you?’ in an attempt to make a medical diagnosis. Instead, we must attempt to get to the root of our patients’ health and well-being goals by asking: ‘What matters to you in your life?'”
KevinMD.com
We’re confusing resilience with grit [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “It’s not that physicians need to be more resilient. We’ve failed to provide them with the goodwill to be human and embrace their “whole selves” (people who are resilient often but not always), access to safe and consistent relationships to heal, and systems that support their well-being.
KevinMD.com
How can doctors slay their Goliaths?
An excerpt from Doctor and Goliath. We’ve all heard about David and Goliath, correct? In one of the most epic underdog stories ever written, a young boy defeats a giant Philistine warrior. But how did that happen? What tools did David employ to win his battle? Was it the five round stones he carried and used as projectiles to tumble the behemoth? Was it his wit? Did Goliath have vulnerabilities that David exposed and exploited?
Is It a Good Idea To Take Melatonin or a Sleeping Pill on a Plane? Here’s What Sleep Doctors Have To Say
There are two types of travelers in this world: people who can conk out on any mode of transit with ease and those who simply cannot. If you’re in the latter camp, it’s easy to envy those in the former—particularly on a lengthy flight when all you want to do is get some shut-eye to avoid feeling like a jet-lagged zombie when you land. In that scenario, it’s tempting to seek some outside support…but can you safely take melatonin or a sleeping pill on a plane? According to sleep doctors, the short answer is yes, so long as you take a few particular precautions around timing and dosage.
Refinery29
Why Does Having Endometriosis Or PCOS Increase Your Chance Of An Eating Disorder?
Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Existing in a cis woman’s body means accepting things you don’t necessarily understand or agree with. Women’s health issues come with a precursor — “we don’t know much about this one,” “there hasn’t been much research into this field, “we’re not sure about why this happens”. These banal platitudes and hollow explanations are heard by women in doctors' rooms across the country, and around the world.
Meditation as effective as medication for anxiety, study finds
The first study ever to directly compare medication to meditation for anxiety finds the two methods work equally well at reducing symptoms. The finding, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, suggests that people struggling with anxiety could be helped either by a daily pill (which could come with side effects) or a daily practice of mindfulness (which requires a substantial time commitment).
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Sleep
1. In this cross-sectional database study, there was a greater prevalence of insomnia and dissatisfaction with sleep in individuals that engaged in daily smoking and binge drinking. 2. Furthermore, the association of smoking/alcohol and insomnia and sleep duration were similar between males and females. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Poor...
Medical News Today
Researchers discover a link between dementia risk and sleep apnea
Researchers investigated the mechanisms linking obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to dementia in mice. They found that intermittent low oxygen levels from OSA contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in mice. Experts noted that these findings highlight the importance of screening for OSA in middle-aged and older individuals to reduce Alzheimer’s...
Medical News Today
What to know about mixing Wellbutrin and alcohol
It is not safe to mix Wellbutrin and alcohol. notes that alcohol, on its own, acts as a depressant. It interferes with the brain’s communication pathways, increasing a person’s risk of injuries and other adverse outcomes. A person should avoid drinking any amount of alcohol if they take...
Medical News Today
8-week mindfulness program ‘as effective’ as antidepressant for treating anxiety
Anxiety disorders impact millions of people worldwide. Treatments for anxiety disorders include medications and psychotherapy. Although effective, these options may not always be accessible or appropriate for some people. Preliminary evidence suggests that mindfulness may reduce anxiety symptoms. Yet, no study has examined how its effectiveness compares to antidepressant medications...
Can You Develop Schizophrenia Later In Life?
You've likely heard the term schizophrenia or schizophrenic, and while it's a hard word to forget, do you know what it is? Is schizophrenia something you should be worried about?. According to the American Psychiatric Association, schizophrenia is a brain disorder that affects under 1% of the U.S. population and...
babyboomers.com
How to Manage Incontinence After Menopause
Every woman will experience menopause and its symptoms, though conditions that often arise, like urinary incontinence, are common but not normal. Urinary incontinence is a condition that usually occurs in adult women following pregnancy but is actually most prevalent during or after menopause due to the weakening of the pelvic floor or loss of vaginal elasticity. A recent Science Daily study reports urinary incontinence and overactive bladder syndrome (OAB) significantly increases for women in postmenopausal age. With the number of menopausal women worldwide estimated to reach 1.1 billion by 2025, women must understand now what treatments are available to combat incontinence.
dallasexpress.com
Study: Patients Recall Near-Death After CPR
A study led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine claims that one in five people who survive CPR is able to recall the experience despite being unconscious. After observing the near-death experiences of 567 men and women who were resuscitated between May 2017 and March 2020 in the United States and the United Kingdom, 20% experienced what the study calls “lucid death.”
KevinMD.com
Why is collaboration missing in health care?
An essay posted by Fareeha Kahn, MD (“A hospitalist’s struggle to find teamwork in academic medicine“), raises an important issue. The problem of lack of collaboration is not unique to academic medicine. The problem is the result of misaligned incentives. Having read the work of Harvard Business...
psychologytoday.com
It's Time to Talk Menopause
1.3 million women enter menopause each year. By 2025, says the North American Menopause Society, more than 1 billion women worldwide will be in menopause. Forty-two percent of women between ages 50 and 59 never discussed menopause with a healthcare provider. Nearly 1 million women have left their jobs due...
KevinMD.com
Ambulatory medicine today: Focus on what you can control
Patient volume has recovered across the country, and most medical offices are back to a steady state of care delivery—but ambulatory care has changed irrevocably. We’ve entered a phase shaped by crisis and marked by even more intense cost pressure and consolidation. What steps can independent medical practices take now to help ensure stability and prosperity moving forward?
What's The Difference Between Milia And Whiteheads
When you suffer from acne, it can sometimes be hard to differentiate between the types of spots that appear on your skin. One of the most common to appear are whiteheads, which occur when a pore on the skin — particularly the face — becomes clogged with "sebum, dead skin cells, and debris," according to the holistic health site bioClarity. Whiteheads can be easily confused with more severe types of acne, including papules and pustules which are inflamed in appearance and can contain a build-up of bacteria and pus as opposed to whiteheads.
