Nov. 23—Surety bonds totaling $3 million have been set for a West Odessa couple accused of abusing and strangling the woman's 8-year-old son to death. Megan Lange, 29, and Rodolfo Reyes, 33, were arrested Monday on suspicion of capital murder of a child under 10 and injury to a child.

