The Suburban Times
Zoolights begins Friday
TACOMA, Wash.—Festive and bright holiday magic returns with Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium this Friday, Nov. 25 and runs through Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays. “Zoolights...
The Suburban Times
Adult Dog Adoption Fees Waived at Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs (2 years old or older) from Nov. 16 – 30. Dog adopters will only be responsible for paying a city license depending on their place of residence.
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
The Suburban Times
A Short Forest is Planted at Farrells Marsh Park
Submitted by Nancy E. Henderson. On Sunday, 20 November, the main entrance to Farrells Marsh Park was bustling with activity rivaling that of Santa’s Workshop. In a joint effort by the Town of Steilacoom Public Works and 28 Steilacoom Parks and Trails volunteers, the entrance to the park was transformed from feisty blackberry brambles to a short forest of mixed native and deciduous trees, each surrounded by a protective wire cage.
The Suburban Times
Festival of Trees, Tinsel on the Town fundraisers return in person, benefitting programs at Mary Bridge Children’s
TACOMA, Wash. — Festival of Trees, the largest annual fundraiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, returns in person this holiday season with the theme “The Best Is Yet to Come” — an ode to 1950s Hollywood. Additionally, Tinsel on the Town is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Both events are ticketed and open to the public.
thurstontalk.com
Olympia Orthopaedic Associates New Podiatrist Dr. Amy Winter is a Step Above the Rest
Our feet put up with a lot and when problems arise, it’ll stop you in your tracks…literally. Most of us don’t think much about our tarsals, metatarsals, and phalanges but foot pain is incredibly common and, in many cases, totally treatable. Don’t suffer longer than you have to. Olympia Orthopaedic Associates (OlyOrtho) specializes in general orthopaedics, sports medicine, neurosurgery, joint replacement and issues of the spine, shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist, hip, knee, foot and ankle. Starting December 1, 2022, they’ll add podiatrist Dr. Amy Winter to their team so patients can enjoy total continuity of care.
Tri-City Herald
WA pediatrician shares tips to battle child respiratory infections and stay out of ER
The key to keeping your child out of the hospital with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection or other respiratory ailments could come down to some basic tips. In a surprise twist, they don’t include reaching for the Robitussin or other over-the-counter medications. In a presentation Friday, Dr. Michael Alston, a...
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
southsoundmag.com
Local Places Make ‘Most Affordable’ West Coast Cities List
Tacoma and Olympia are among the most affordable West Coast cities to live in, according to a new study from Livability.com. The list, which culled data from Movoto by OJO, took into account each city’s median sold price for homes and the broader metropolitan area’s median household income to determine an affordability score. An exclusive study conducted by Livability.com in partnership with Ipsos informed the list.
Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
nbcrightnow.com
Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information
SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
KING-5
BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma
A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds. This is the third shooting death in Tacoma in 24 hours.
Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses
Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
nwnewsradio.com
Seattle-area number 2 for crane use
(SEATTLE) One sign the Seattle-area economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic?. We have the second largest number of construction cranes in the country. Seattle is number TWO when it comes to the number of large construction cranes currently in operation. There are 42 large cranes at work here, and the only U-S city with more is Los Angeles.
The Stranger
Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World
On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
The Suburban Times
Ride Pierce Transit fare free on Friday, Nov. 25
Pierce Transit announcement. In thankful appreciation of its customers, partners and Pierce County’s business community, Pierce Transit is offering free fares on local bus, SHUTTLE and Runner services on Friday, Nov. 25. The public is encouraged to take transit for free this Black Friday to support local businesses and shops.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
The Suburban Times
Symphony Tacoma Rings in the Season with Holiday Favorites + Handel’s Messiah
Symphony Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA—Symphony Tacoma will continue its tradition of celebrating the holidays with two concerts in December. From cherished holiday songs from diverse traditions to Handel’s Messiah, the programs capture the themes, spirit and “sounds of the season.”. Holiday Favorites. Sunday, December 4 | 2:30...
The Suburban Times
Music professor Gina Gillie discussed her new composition and short film
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Professor of Music Gina Gillie recently premiered her first electroacoustic music composition at Seattle Symphony’s Octave 9. Titled “Pale Blue Dot for solo horn and fixed media,” the piece is inspired by the 1991 photograph taken by the Voyager 1 spacecraft as well as Carl…
Social worker reports on-the-job attack in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A social worker with Department of Children, Youth, and Families or DCYF says she is recovering from an attack that was carried out by a foster youth in Puyallup last week. Her family says what happened is not a fluke, but instead part of a systemic...
