La Mesa, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Madison Pogarch is the answer to a trivia question: Who was the first player acquired by San Diego Wave FC in an in-season trade?. Pogarch joined up with San Diego in late-July, traded from the Portland Thorns for Tegan McGrady. It was a bit of a surprising move, McGrady had been strong, if occasionally inconsistent, as a fullback, but Pogarch wasn’t a starter in Portland herself. She is capable of playing both left and right back, so that versatility can certainly be useful at that position.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO