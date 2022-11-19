ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

La Mesa, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Academy of Our Lady of Peace High School basketball team will have a game with Helix Charter High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Academy of Our Lady of Peace High School
Helix Charter High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

