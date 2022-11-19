ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Cenlawomen
3d ago

Condolences to family and friends of Mr. Broadwater. May God give you strength to make it through this difficult time. 🙏

WRDW-TV

Vehicle fire causes traffic delays on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire has caused traffic delays in front of Food Lion on Mike Padgett Highway Tuesday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:33 a.m. Dispatch said the fire is out and there were no injuries. As of 12:10 p.m., traffic is clear.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested after Glenn Hills shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Glenn Hills community on Sunday. Richmond County investigators have arrested Angel Burley, 40, and charged her with murder in connection to the death of 46-year-old Ahmed, Jabari Hill, Sr. At 12:01 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

LATEST: Coroner identifies man who died investigating gas leak at James Brown Arena ahead of concert.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A 66-year old Hephzibah man died Friday night after responding to a gas leak at the James Brown Arena. Employee Rex Broadwater was pronounced dead at the arena around 8:15pm Friday. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, Broadwater was responding to a reported gas leak. That gas has since been determined to be leaking freon from an HVAC inside the area. An autopsy on Mr. Broadwater has been scheduled.
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WJBF

Suspect wanted after shooting incident at Tobacco Road SRP

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies were called to the SRP Federal Credit Union located at 2215 Tobacco Road for a shooting incident. According to investigators, the man pictured, hit an ATM multiple times with his hands. He also allegedly flicked off and fired multiple shots at the machine’s camera. As of right now there is […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Man Murdered in Richmond County

A man was murdered in Richmond County early this afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen said 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. of Augusta was shot at least one time at his home in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Dr. in the Glenn Hills subdivision. Hill was pronounced dead just before 1:00...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in a slaying in the Glenn Hills neighborhood, one of two fatal shootings over the weekend in Augusta. Stephanie Overton, 38, was arrested on a murder charge and was booked into Richmond County jail, according to jail records. According...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina gas prices drop over the past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)- Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.11, decreasing by 6 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw a...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Missing Aiken County man identified as body found in Belvedere

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Kenneth Williams, 52, was reported missing after he was last seen on Nov. 17 around 10 p.m. on Clearwater Road with a bicycle. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Woman arrested, charged with Murder in death of 46-year-old Augusta man

#Update | November 21, 2022 (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 40-year-old Angel Burley of Augusta and charged her with Murder in connection with the death of 46-year-old Ahem Jabari Hill. Investigators say the investigation is still ongoing and there will be further arrests in this case. Burley has been booked into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Saluda Tigers searching for 1st state title since 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If a high school football team is practicing this week, that means their state championship hopes are still alive. Six of our local teams are still in business, and we drove to Saluda to speak with the Tigers ahead of their biggest game of the season.
SALUDA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies search for missing man

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Kenneth Williams, 52, was last seen on November 17 around 10 p.m. on Clearwater Road with a bicycle. Williams is five foot five inches tall and weighs 106...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

