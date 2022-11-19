Read full article on original website
Cenlawomen
3d ago
Condolences to family and friends of Mr. Broadwater. May God give you strength to make it through this difficult time. 🙏
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC

Concertgoers question safety of James Brown Arena following employee death
Ticket buyers received refunds Monday for Friday's canceled show, but would they be comfortable coming back to the JBA in the future?
WRDW-TV
Vehicle fire causes traffic delays on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire has caused traffic delays in front of Food Lion on Mike Padgett Highway Tuesday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:33 a.m. Dispatch said the fire is out and there were no injuries. As of 12:10 p.m., traffic is clear.
Lake Forest Hills Pre-K teacher charged with felony murder
A Lake Forest Hills Elementary School pre-kindergarten teacher is behind bars and is being charged with felony murder.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested after Glenn Hills shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Glenn Hills community on Sunday. Richmond County investigators have arrested Angel Burley, 40, and charged her with murder in connection to the death of 46-year-old Ahmed, Jabari Hill, Sr. At 12:01 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to...
wfxg.com
LATEST: Coroner identifies man who died investigating gas leak at James Brown Arena ahead of concert.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A 66-year old Hephzibah man died Friday night after responding to a gas leak at the James Brown Arena. Employee Rex Broadwater was pronounced dead at the arena around 8:15pm Friday. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, Broadwater was responding to a reported gas leak. That gas has since been determined to be leaking freon from an HVAC inside the area. An autopsy on Mr. Broadwater has been scheduled.
Suspect wanted after shooting incident at Tobacco Road SRP
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies were called to the SRP Federal Credit Union located at 2215 Tobacco Road for a shooting incident. According to investigators, the man pictured, hit an ATM multiple times with his hands. He also allegedly flicked off and fired multiple shots at the machine’s camera. As of right now there is […]
wgac.com
Man Murdered in Richmond County
A man was murdered in Richmond County early this afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen said 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. of Augusta was shot at least one time at his home in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Dr. in the Glenn Hills subdivision. Hill was pronounced dead just before 1:00...
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in a slaying in the Glenn Hills neighborhood, one of two fatal shootings over the weekend in Augusta. Stephanie Overton, 38, was arrested on a murder charge and was booked into Richmond County jail, according to jail records. According...
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 14 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 14. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices drop over the past week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)- Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.11, decreasing by 6 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw a...
Several Drivers Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured several drivers. The crash happened on Mike Padgett Highway on Friday night. The officials were called to the crash scene at about 5 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Concert goers describe scene at James Brown Arena after Friday night gas leak leaves one person dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Anticipation stirred people in the James Brown Arena parking lot after an already rescheduled concert was again put on hold. It was hours of unanswered questions when people eventually found out what happened inside. “Everybody was kind of upset, like wow, somebody passed away from the...
wfxg.com
TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
WJBF.com
Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
WRDW-TV
Missing Aiken County man identified as body found in Belvedere
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Kenneth Williams, 52, was reported missing after he was last seen on Nov. 17 around 10 p.m. on Clearwater Road with a bicycle. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables...
Thomson city supervisor arrested for DUI, has past with drinking on the job
A supervisor for the City of Thomson’s Public Works department has been arrested and charged with drinking and driving.
Woman arrested, charged with Murder in death of 46-year-old Augusta man
#Update | November 21, 2022 (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 40-year-old Angel Burley of Augusta and charged her with Murder in connection with the death of 46-year-old Ahem Jabari Hill. Investigators say the investigation is still ongoing and there will be further arrests in this case. Burley has been booked into […]
WRDW-TV
Saluda Tigers searching for 1st state title since 2019
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If a high school football team is practicing this week, that means their state championship hopes are still alive. Six of our local teams are still in business, and we drove to Saluda to speak with the Tigers ahead of their biggest game of the season.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies search for missing man
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Kenneth Williams, 52, was last seen on November 17 around 10 p.m. on Clearwater Road with a bicycle. Williams is five foot five inches tall and weighs 106...
Georgia man accused reaching through Wendy’s drive-thru window, stealing cash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Washington County man is arrested after police say he stole money from a Wendy’s drive-thru. Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WJBF reported that Sandersville police responded to Wendy’s restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Monday night about a robbery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
