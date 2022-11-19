AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A 66-year old Hephzibah man died Friday night after responding to a gas leak at the James Brown Arena. Employee Rex Broadwater was pronounced dead at the arena around 8:15pm Friday. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, Broadwater was responding to a reported gas leak. That gas has since been determined to be leaking freon from an HVAC inside the area. An autopsy on Mr. Broadwater has been scheduled.

HEPHZIBAH, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO