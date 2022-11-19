ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: Penn State is NCAA Tournament Material

Penn State fans are used to watching 68 teams that they don’t root for play in the NCAA Tournament. In the tournament’s history that dates back to 1939, Penn State has played in it just nine times. Five of those appearances happened before we put a man on...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook- November 22

Update (10:24 AM)- **A big day for 2024 athlete Jah Jah Boyd (Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia) as he receives his first D-1 offer. Boyd received the news from Terry Smith. Update (9:50 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2025 offensive lineman Avery Gach from Groves...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Mathias Barnwell Will Sign with Penn State on Dec. 21

On Monday, Class of 2023 Penn State commit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell announced on his Twitter account that he will be signing his letter of intent to play for Penn State on December 21st at 6 p.m. at Riverbend High School, which is the first day of the early signing period.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
nittanysportsnow.com

Tuesdays With James: Being at Peace, Young Receivers, More

No. 11 Penn State improved to 9-2 with its 55-10 win over Rutgers this past Saturday. As the team tunes up for its final regular-season game this comingSaturday, coach James Franklin embarks on his next opportunity to go “1-0” this Saturday against Michigan State. Penn State has been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Lundy, Pickett lead Penn State over Colorado State, 68-56

Penn State overcame a late loss to Virginia Tech Friday to take down Colorado State 68-56 in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic Sunday night. The Nittany Lions moved to 5-1 on the young season with the victory. On this evening, it was Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett who...
FORT COLLINS, CO
nittanysportsnow.com

Takeaways From Penn State’s 55-10 Win Over Rutgers

Piscataway, N.J.– Penn State decisively won its third consecutive game Saturday, beating Rutgers 55-10. Penn State outgained Rutgers 436-167 in total yardage, scored touchdowns in all three phases and gave some young players valuable playing time. Here are my five takeaways from Penn State’s win. PENN STATE’S DEFENSE...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Gibson Brothers Flip Commitments to Penn State

Two of the most high-profile recruits from central Pennsylvania have decided to stay home and continue their wrestling careers at Penn State. Erik and Mason Gibson, both committed to Cornell, announced Saturday that they’ve decided to flip to Penn State. Erik signed his letter of intent last year to Cornell but was never listed on the roster this season. Mason is a member of the Class of 2024.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Report Card for Win at Rutgers

Running Backs: A- Kaytron Allen rushed for 117 yards and a rushing touchdown, and Nick Singleton averaged 6.9 yards a carry. The duo combined for 20 carries for 179 yards a carry. That is an average of almost eight yards a carry between the two backs. I grade this an A- because of the Singleton fumble.
nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: And Here’s to you, Mr. James Franklin

It didn’t break any records. There wasn’t a big ceremony on the field after. It didn’t happen before a packed Beaver Stadium against a big-time opponent. Instead, it happened at Rutgers, which isn’t big time. Like, at all. No, people won’t remember James Franklin’s 100th win...
State College, PA

