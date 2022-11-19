Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Penn State is NCAA Tournament Material
Penn State fans are used to watching 68 teams that they don’t root for play in the NCAA Tournament. In the tournament’s history that dates back to 1939, Penn State has played in it just nine times. Five of those appearances happened before we put a man on...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook- November 22
Update (10:24 AM)- **A big day for 2024 athlete Jah Jah Boyd (Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia) as he receives his first D-1 offer. Boyd received the news from Terry Smith. Update (9:50 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2025 offensive lineman Avery Gach from Groves...
nittanysportsnow.com
Mathias Barnwell Will Sign with Penn State on Dec. 21
On Monday, Class of 2023 Penn State commit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell announced on his Twitter account that he will be signing his letter of intent to play for Penn State on December 21st at 6 p.m. at Riverbend High School, which is the first day of the early signing period.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Class of 2023 OL Commit J’ven Williams No. 1 OL, No. 6 Player in Latest On300
Penn State Class of 2023 OL commit J’ven Williams is the No. 1 offensive lineman and the No. 6 overall player in his class according to On3Sports’ latest On300 rankings. Williams (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) is a five-star according to On3. He’s a product of Wyomissing High School near...
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Being at Peace, Young Receivers, More
No. 11 Penn State improved to 9-2 with its 55-10 win over Rutgers this past Saturday. As the team tunes up for its final regular-season game this comingSaturday, coach James Franklin embarks on his next opportunity to go “1-0” this Saturday against Michigan State. Penn State has been...
nittanysportsnow.com
Lundy, Pickett lead Penn State over Colorado State, 68-56
Penn State overcame a late loss to Virginia Tech Friday to take down Colorado State 68-56 in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic Sunday night. The Nittany Lions moved to 5-1 on the young season with the victory. On this evening, it was Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett who...
nittanysportsnow.com
Laurel Highlands 2023 4-Star Wide Receiver & West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher to Visit Penn State
This story initially appeared on our brother site WV Sports Now. Rodney Gallagher will be visiting Penn State this coming weekend. The four-star West Virginia commit announced on Twitter that he will be in attendance for the Nittany Lions’ game against Michigan State. While a visit could just be...
nittanysportsnow.com
2023 4-Star WR Tyseer Denmark Names Penn State to Top 3, Decision This Week
The recruiting battle for Tyseer Denmark’s signature will come down to a battle between Big Ten rivals and a school from way, way across the country from his native Philadelphia. Denmark, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star wide receiver from Roman Catholic High in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has narrowed a list of...
nittanysportsnow.com
Takeaways From Penn State’s 55-10 Win Over Rutgers
Piscataway, N.J.– Penn State decisively won its third consecutive game Saturday, beating Rutgers 55-10. Penn State outgained Rutgers 436-167 in total yardage, scored touchdowns in all three phases and gave some young players valuable playing time. Here are my five takeaways from Penn State’s win. PENN STATE’S DEFENSE...
nittanysportsnow.com
Gibson Brothers Flip Commitments to Penn State
Two of the most high-profile recruits from central Pennsylvania have decided to stay home and continue their wrestling careers at Penn State. Erik and Mason Gibson, both committed to Cornell, announced Saturday that they’ve decided to flip to Penn State. Erik signed his letter of intent last year to Cornell but was never listed on the roster this season. Mason is a member of the Class of 2024.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Report Card for Win at Rutgers
Running Backs: A- Kaytron Allen rushed for 117 yards and a rushing touchdown, and Nick Singleton averaged 6.9 yards a carry. The duo combined for 20 carries for 179 yards a carry. That is an average of almost eight yards a carry between the two backs. I grade this an A- because of the Singleton fumble.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: And Here’s to you, Mr. James Franklin
It didn’t break any records. There wasn’t a big ceremony on the field after. It didn’t happen before a packed Beaver Stadium against a big-time opponent. Instead, it happened at Rutgers, which isn’t big time. Like, at all. No, people won’t remember James Franklin’s 100th win...
Comments / 0