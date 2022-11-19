Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), is donating $288,000 as a result of sales from one of its signature products, More than a Mist by MONAT™. Majority of the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth through a grant program established by MONAT’s philanthropic entity, MONAT Gratitude. Given the devastation caused by recent Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, the company redirected a portion of the total to support affected communities in Puerto Rico, Florida and Canada.

