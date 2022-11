Anniston Changers is the name of the local volunteer group that carried out beautification projects Saturday. By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The Anniston Changers received the highest award available from the nonprofit Alabama People Against a Littered State (ALPALS) on Wednesday in Montgomery.

Anniston Changers came into being when a larger group, known as World Changers, didn’t make an Anniston trip due to the pandemic, prompting city leaders in 2020 to take the initiative and form a local self-help organization.