Read full article on original website
Related
Seven hospitalized after Missouri amusement park train derails
Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said.
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
Indiana house explosion injures 3, traced back to gas leak
A house explosion in Indiana caused by a gas leak injured three people on Tuesday. Investigators say the gas leak was accidentally ignited.
Comments / 1