Herkimer, NY

WKTV

High school seniors in Herkimer get creative with Thanksgiving activities

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Seniors at the Herkimer Central School District got creative in English class this year, participating in Thanksgiving activities with a theme of "being thankful." Students participated in multiple activities including one where they practiced sending a professional email. Students picked a current school staff member that they...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Bosnian Statehood Day honored at Oneida County History Center on Dec. 1

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center together with the Bosnian American Community Association, will be honoring Bosnian Statehood Day on Dec. 1. Dr. Sandro Sehic, will be there with a presentation on the history of the Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The presentation will cover history starting in medieval times up until the war in Bosnia. Discussion will also be had on why so many Bosnians ended up in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

1 of New York's first round of marijuana dispensary licenses issued in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses on Monday, one of which is located in Oneonta. To qualify, applicants or their parent, child or spouse had to have been convicted of a marijuana-related offense prior to the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act passage in March of 2021 or have experience owning and operating a qualifying business in the state.
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Cliff's Local Market raises $30,000 for autism awareness

UTICA, N.Y. -- Cliff's Local Market raised $30,000 for autism awareness through the sale of puzzle pieces. From Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, Cliff's led their third-annual Autism Awareness Campaign for The Kelberman Center. The money raised will help to ensure quality autism services for those in the community who need it.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Genesis Group awards grant funding to 14 Mohawk Valley businesses, nonprofits

The Genesis Group awarded more than $7,000 to 14 local businesses and organizations on Tuesday through its Small Business Assistance Program. The program provides grant funding to help support Mohawk Valley businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Here are the awards:. $1,000 cash award. Josie’s Uniforms, New Hartford. $500...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

2022 local flu numbers quickly, vastly outpacing 2021

Covid nearly eliminated the flu in 2020, thanks to lockdowns, mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing and other safety precautions. Now, two years later, flu season is back with a vengeance with this year's numbers quickly and vastly outpacing last year's. Just look at the numbers. This week last year, Otsego...
WKTV

South Utica's Uptown Theatre awarded two grants to aid renovations

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts (UTCA) announced Tuesday, it has recently been awarded two grants to aid it's renovations at their South Utica Location. The first is National Grid's Neighborhood Investment Grant, totaling $25,000. The second is a $43,000 grant funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Both grants will help with renovations which will allow the auditorium to re-open.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber's Member of the Week

ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week. The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday. “It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing law...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out Turkeys. Over 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Donated snacks to be sent to Africa for National Guard Members

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Tuesday Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the staff of the Veteran’s Outreach Center, packed donated snacks that will be sent to National Guard members serving in Africa. "I sincerely appreciate all our guard members do to keep us all safe and hope this small token of appreciation...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

UPD donates over 800 pounds of food to Feed Out Vets

UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 800 pounds of food was donated to the Feed Our Vets Organization this year, thanks to Utica Police Investigator, Shannon Acquaviva. Every year, just in time for Thanksgiving, Investigator Acquaviva of the Criminal Investigations Division helps the Feed Our Vets organization by putting together a food drive.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Knights of St. John asking public for pie donations Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St. John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, Wednesday. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. Weather you make the pies from scratch or buy one from the store, all pie donations are welcome.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Clear your mind and learn to meditate at the Oneida YMCA on Dec. 7

Oneida, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA will be offering an introduction to meditation and reiki class on Dec. 7. Reiki practitioners, Lisa Godfrey and Kristen Sullivan will teach breathing techniques to help calm your mind and brain. Godfrey is also an energy healer at Double Lotus Reiki and practices Usui...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center

UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Volunteers from the Red Cross help three locals following a fire in Utica Monday

UTICA, NY -- Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped three people following a fire that occurred on Warren Street in Utica, Monday. Financial assistance was given by the organization to help pay for shelter, food and clothing. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits that contained personal care items. Red Cross staff and volunteers will stay available to help those affected by the fire until they can get back on their feet.
UTICA, NY

