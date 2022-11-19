Read full article on original website
WKTV
High school seniors in Herkimer get creative with Thanksgiving activities
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Seniors at the Herkimer Central School District got creative in English class this year, participating in Thanksgiving activities with a theme of "being thankful." Students participated in multiple activities including one where they practiced sending a professional email. Students picked a current school staff member that they...
WKTV
Hochul signs anti-hate legislation in wake of fatal Club Q shooting
New York is taking aim at intolerance in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs over the weekend. Five people were killed and 19 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at Club Q just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19. On...
WKTV
Bosnian Statehood Day honored at Oneida County History Center on Dec. 1
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center together with the Bosnian American Community Association, will be honoring Bosnian Statehood Day on Dec. 1. Dr. Sandro Sehic, will be there with a presentation on the history of the Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The presentation will cover history starting in medieval times up until the war in Bosnia. Discussion will also be had on why so many Bosnians ended up in the Utica area.
WKTV
1 of New York's first round of marijuana dispensary licenses issued in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses on Monday, one of which is located in Oneonta. To qualify, applicants or their parent, child or spouse had to have been convicted of a marijuana-related offense prior to the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act passage in March of 2021 or have experience owning and operating a qualifying business in the state.
WKTV
Cliff's Local Market raises $30,000 for autism awareness
UTICA, N.Y. -- Cliff's Local Market raised $30,000 for autism awareness through the sale of puzzle pieces. From Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, Cliff's led their third-annual Autism Awareness Campaign for The Kelberman Center. The money raised will help to ensure quality autism services for those in the community who need it.
WKTV
More than 300 gifts will be given to children in Utica through Oneida Square Project
UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 300 gifts will be given to children on Friday by The Oneida Square Project in partnership with Cornerstone Community and Plymouth Bethesda Church. For 10 years, they have worked with numerous social agencies to pre-select families in the area to come and shop on Black Friday, at the Plant Street Church.
WKTV
Genesis Group awards grant funding to 14 Mohawk Valley businesses, nonprofits
The Genesis Group awarded more than $7,000 to 14 local businesses and organizations on Tuesday through its Small Business Assistance Program. The program provides grant funding to help support Mohawk Valley businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Here are the awards:. $1,000 cash award. Josie’s Uniforms, New Hartford. $500...
WKTV
Oneida Indian Nation 'Passage of Peace' returns during Native American Heritage Month
VERONA, N.Y. – The Oneida Indian Nation “Passage of Peace” art installation along the Thruway has returned this year during Native American Heritage Month to promote peace and raise awareness about OIN history. Seven of the illuminated teepees are on display on the westbound side of the...
WKTV
2022 local flu numbers quickly, vastly outpacing 2021
Covid nearly eliminated the flu in 2020, thanks to lockdowns, mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing and other safety precautions. Now, two years later, flu season is back with a vengeance with this year's numbers quickly and vastly outpacing last year's. Just look at the numbers. This week last year, Otsego...
WKTV
South Utica's Uptown Theatre awarded two grants to aid renovations
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts (UTCA) announced Tuesday, it has recently been awarded two grants to aid it's renovations at their South Utica Location. The first is National Grid's Neighborhood Investment Grant, totaling $25,000. The second is a $43,000 grant funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Both grants will help with renovations which will allow the auditorium to re-open.
WKTV
Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber's Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week. The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday. “It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing law...
WKTV
Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out Turkeys. Over 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
WKTV
Donated snacks to be sent to Africa for National Guard Members
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Tuesday Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the staff of the Veteran’s Outreach Center, packed donated snacks that will be sent to National Guard members serving in Africa. "I sincerely appreciate all our guard members do to keep us all safe and hope this small token of appreciation...
WKTV
UPD donates over 800 pounds of food to Feed Out Vets
UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 800 pounds of food was donated to the Feed Our Vets Organization this year, thanks to Utica Police Investigator, Shannon Acquaviva. Every year, just in time for Thanksgiving, Investigator Acquaviva of the Criminal Investigations Division helps the Feed Our Vets organization by putting together a food drive.
WKTV
Knights of St. John asking public for pie donations Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St. John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, Wednesday. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. Weather you make the pies from scratch or buy one from the store, all pie donations are welcome.
WKTV
Utica Fire Department selling shirts benefitting fellow fire fighter, battling cancer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department is rallying around one of their own, Ehser Kanyaw who is fighting cancer. Kanyaw was diagnosed with liver cancer several years ago and according to one fellow fire fighter is a man of pride who never asks for anything. The department says Kanyaw...
WKTV
Clear your mind and learn to meditate at the Oneida YMCA on Dec. 7
Oneida, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA will be offering an introduction to meditation and reiki class on Dec. 7. Reiki practitioners, Lisa Godfrey and Kristen Sullivan will teach breathing techniques to help calm your mind and brain. Godfrey is also an energy healer at Double Lotus Reiki and practices Usui...
WKTV
Help Office for the Aging give gifts to older adults this holiday season
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Office for the Aging will be placing gift tags on a Holiday Tree in their Office, representing older adults who may not receive any gifts for the holidays this year. Each tag represents one individual and will give details about them including some gift ideas. Anyone...
WKTV
Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days...
WKTV
Volunteers from the Red Cross help three locals following a fire in Utica Monday
UTICA, NY -- Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped three people following a fire that occurred on Warren Street in Utica, Monday. Financial assistance was given by the organization to help pay for shelter, food and clothing. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits that contained personal care items. Red Cross staff and volunteers will stay available to help those affected by the fire until they can get back on their feet.
