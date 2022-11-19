UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center together with the Bosnian American Community Association, will be honoring Bosnian Statehood Day on Dec. 1. Dr. Sandro Sehic, will be there with a presentation on the history of the Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The presentation will cover history starting in medieval times up until the war in Bosnia. Discussion will also be had on why so many Bosnians ended up in the Utica area.

UTICA, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO