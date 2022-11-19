Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Ronald McDonald House, Gift of Life Transplant Home create holidays away from home
(ABC 6 News) – This Thanksgiving, many will be getting together with their loved ones, but there are some who might not be able to go home. That includes patients at the Ronald McDonald House – Rochester. RMH is creating a traditional Thanksgiving meal for patients and part of that is thanks to the Canadian Honker catering meals.
KAAL-TV
Families struggle to put food on the table ahead of holiday season
(ABC 6 News) – With inflation, rising prices and costs remaining consistently high, a growing number of families are feeling the financial pinch. Food banks are doing all that they can to help, but the goods they pay for are costing more as well. And, Tuesday night, community members did all they could to make sure kids aren’t feeling the stress ahead of Thanksgiving.
KAAL-TV
Austin kindergartners walk in balloon parade in honor of Thanksgiving
(ABC 6 News) – In honor of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, children at Woodson Kindergarten Center held their own parade full of balloon animals Monday afternoon. Over the last week, the kindergartners were reading the story, “Balloons over Broadway” and teachers at Woodson thought the best way to teach children about being thankful is by doing their own parade.
KAAL-TV
Hy-Vee donating 400 bags of Thanksgiving groceries to Rochester families
(ABC 6 News) – Local Hy-Vee stores are donating 400 bags of groceries to families in need this Thanksgiving. 300 of those bags will be distributed to families by the Rochester Public School system and 100 will be picked up through a drive-thru by families at the Rochester Salvation Army.
KAAL-TV
Rollover on Broadway Ave S
(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Quiznos to close after 17 years
(ABC 6 News) – A popular sandwich shop is closing its doors in Rochester after 17 years. Quiznos, located at 101 1st Ave. SW Ste. 11 in the downtown Rochester Marriott Mayo Clinic area, put up a sign in their store alerting customers that they will be closing sometime after Dec. 2.
KAAL-TV
RPS working to build on Achievement Plan
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public School Board met to discuss their newest strategic plan to improve education post pandemic; Encouraging students to not shy away from post secondary education programs in high school. Some of the goals they hope to improve on are:. Providing more support and...
KAAL-TV
School district, families navigate school lunch debt
Pandemic relief money that ensured students across the country got free lunches at school ran out in June after Congress did not renew fee waivers. Districts in Southeast Minnesota are returning to pre-pandemic school lunch debt. Austin Public Schools has about $23,000 in outstanding school lunch debt, according to Mary...
KAAL-TV
Sun back at play
There’s still a little lingering snow over SE Minnesota and the full sunshine expected for Wednesday will help kick the rest out of the region. Temps will be influenced just a bit. We’ll spread from the upper 30s to upper 40s for temperatures as a result on the day. The coldest will be around Owatonna with the warmth in NE Iowa.
KAAL-TV
Train route disrupted by man near train tracks
(ABC 6 News) – A man was taken to the hospital after claiming to be hit by a train in Rochester. It happened around 1:40 p.m. near the railroad crossing on W Silver Lake Dr NE. Rochester Police Department says the man was sitting near the train tracks, in...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville HS, MS close Monday after water pipe floods office
(ABC 6 News) Stewartville High School and Middle School were closed Monday after a burst water pipe soaked through the school ceiling and flooded the administrative offices. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the pipe burst around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, triggering alarms. The OCSO said the...
KAAL-TV
RPD searching for suspect in overnight NW Rochester shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police are searching for a suspect involved in a NW Rochester shooting late Monday night. According to the Rochester Police Department, at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to The Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st. NW following multiple reports of gunshots.
KAAL-TV
Highway 57 construction impacts Kasson businesses
(ABC 6 News) – A main highway in Kasson is back open after being closed since August. The Highway 57 project is costing just under $8 million. But for local business owners the construction is costing some of their customers. Bruce Houston, owner of Houston’s Greenhouse near Hwy 57...
KAAL-TV
Book Review to reopen; previous owner’s nephew at the helm
(ABC 6 News) – A beloved Rochester comic book/hobby store will reopen in December. The SE MN community rallied around former Book Review owner Craig Cotten after an unexpected cancer diagnosis and hospitalization in June. When Cotten died in July, the fate of his business at Hillcrest Shopping Center...
KAAL-TV
Chatfield welcomes new electric vehicle charger
(ABC 6 News) – Electric car drivers have a new charging station in the area. The city of Chatfield held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday at the Center for the Arts to unveil a new public electric vehicle charging station. “We are just always trying to be on the...
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender relocates to Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Richard Villarreal, 37, changed his address to the 1300 block of Academy Avenue in Albert Lea as of Nov....
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with child neglect in death of young child
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of neglect of a child resulting in substantial harm after the death of a child under 4. Darius Dwayne Pitchford, 34, will appear in Olmsted County Court in January following the death of his child on Feb. 14. According to...
KAAL-TV
Man in custody for stabbing in Fillmore County
(ABC 6 News) – One man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in Fillmore County Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Arnold Foster, 23, has been arrested. Investigators received a 911 call around 8:19 a.m. Sunday about an adult male being stabbed. Foster was...
KAAL-TV
Girls Basketball Preview: Albert Lea preparing for new era with new head coach
The Tigers went 11-17 last season. (ABC 6 News) — Albert Lea Girls Basketball is set to begin its new season with a new head coach in Dr. Jodi Schulz. The Tigers aim to improve off last year’s 11-17 finish in which they lost in the Section 1AAA semifinals.
