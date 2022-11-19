Read full article on original website
Cynthia Sharpe
3d ago
These Monsters never STOP seeking our children! U would think 🤔🤔🤔🤔, at his Old age his SICKO cravings would subside. I don't care how old he is, throw away the 🗝️.
Reply
10
Related
wevv.com
Juvenile charged after shooting of another juvenile on West Mill Road in Evansville
A juvenile is facing charges in the shooting of another juvenile that happened on West Mill Road in Evansville on Friday. Juvenile charged after shooting of another juvenile on West Mill Road in Evansville. A juvenile is facing charges in the shooting of another juvenile that happened on West Mill...
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
wevv.com
ISP: Death investigation underway in Spencer County after body discovered in ditch
A death investigation is underway in Spencer County, Indiana, after authorities say a body was discovered in a ditch. The Indiana State Police says that a man's body was found in a ditch near Eureka. An autopsy for the individual whose body was found is scheduled for sometime this weekend.
14news.com
HPD: Man arrested after shots fired outside pawn shop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -A man has been arrested after police say he fired off shots in front of a pawn shop. Henderson Police say employees of Bullets Pawn tell them that someone, later identified as Tony Melton, shot a round off in front of the store and fled the scene.
wevv.com
Man arrested after gun fired outside Henderson pawn shop, police say
A man was arrested in Henderson, Kentucky Tuesday after police say a gun was fired outside a local pawn shop. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were called to the Bullets Pawn store on South Green Street after employees said someone had shot a round off before fleeing the scene.
14news.com
Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A mail carrier in Henderson is facing charges after police say they saw her delivering a package to her own home. According to a press release, that USPS employee was identified as 28-year-old Destiny Thomas. Police say they discovered the package contained ten pounds of high-grade...
wamwamfm.com
14news.com
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) -A fatal crash happened in Posey County Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. Sheriff Tom Latham tells us that a crash along West Franklin Road just south of State Road 62 is still under investigation after the crash earlier this evening.
WTVW
West Franklin Road crash kills two, injures one
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is in Posey County at a car crash on West Franklin Road. The road is currently shut down to traffic. There seems to be a lot of first responders on the scene. Posey County Dispatch tells us 1 person was transported from...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana child accidentally shot after kids find gun outside
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another...
14news.com
EPD: Evansville man arrested for attempted rape
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A registered sex offender was arrested Friday morning for attempted rape and battery in Evansville. Evansville Police Officers say according to the victim, 59-year-old Kevin Fleming attempted to sexually assault them. Upon arriving on the scene, EPD says both Fleming and the victim were partially undressed.
wevv.com
Union County woman identified as victim in fatal fire
Authorities in Union County, Kentucky, have identified the woman who died in Monday morning's fire. The Union County Coroner's Office says 53-year-old Mary W. Spaulding was the woman who died in the fire. Officials said the fire broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning...
Evansville Police warn of skilled pickpockets targeting women
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say the holiday shopping season isn’t the only thing that is upon us — so is pickpocketing. Local law enforcement has noticed a recent uptick in theft of wallets and credit cards, including the regular break-ins of parked cars. “There are travelling crews of criminals who go from city […]
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
wevv.com
Evansville man arrested after biting a man's ear, police say
Police say an Evansville man was arrested after biting a man's ear and pointing a gun at him. Officers were dispatched to a home on Brentwood Drive on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. for a break-in in progress. According to the affidavit, the reporter called in, whispering they were being robbed...
Evansville woman accused of punching 3-year-old child
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman was taken into custody after police accuse her of punching a child in the face. Laticia M. Sharp, 42, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after an incident Friday evening. Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a home at 5:35 p.m. for a domestic […]
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
One person hurt in Evansville motel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a mid morning shooting left one person injured on Evansville’s north side. Authorities tell us the incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel along Old Business 41. Not much has been said on the incident, but we’re told the one victim was shot in the arm […]
14news.com
EPD: Drunk Evansville man flips car and leaves the scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a car accident. According to Evansville Police, 43-year-old Bruce Adams was involved in a car accident on East Riverside Drive. The accident caused Adams to flip the car on the road. While on...
Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
Comments / 3