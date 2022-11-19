Read full article on original website
Martin Garza
4d ago
sorry for loss ,but this isn't anybodys fault but his for buy the drugs that would be like me suing the drug dealer that sold drugs to my son they both had a choice in their decision again sorry for loss
KTAR.com
Peoria police believe noncustodial parents involved in toddler’s kidnapping
PHOENIX – West Valley police are trying to find a toddler they believe was kidnapped by his noncustodial parents. Eighteen-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose is a ward of the state. His mother, 30-year-old Brittany Roberts, allegedly took off with Zachary after a supervised visit near Peoria and 91st avenues on Friday...
Phoenix New Times
Sheriff’s Office Admits Botching DUI Case Against Phoenix Cop
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has accepted responsibility for the bungled DUI case against a Phoenix police officer who fought with deputies and has launched an internal investigation to find out what happened. The admission from the sheriff's office came after the Phoenix New Times detailed the case in a...
KTAR.com
Gilbert man sentenced to 33 months for unlicensed firearm dealing
PHOENIX — A man from Gilbert was sentenced to 33 months in prison last month after previously pleading guilty to dealing firearms without a license. Chris Oliver, 24, was indicted for buying guns at Arizona stores to resell them illegally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
AZFamily
Chandler father who reportedly shot 2 kids, himself had prior arrest for domestic violence, police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police say the man who reportedly shot his two kids before turning the gun on himself over the weekend was previously arrested for domestic violence earlier this year. According to investigators Derek Tighe, 52, showed up unannounced at a home near Queen Creek and...
AZFamily
Pinal County searching for murder suspect
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
Phoenix police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Authorities are looking for the driver who struck and killed a man in west Phoenix Monday evening. Phoenix police said that just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of 35th and Grand avenues to investigate a crash nearby. When officers arrived on the scene,...
AZFamily
Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
AZFamily
Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire
Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, hitting her father with baseball bat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dispute about a necklace led to a Phoenix man shooting his ex-girlfriend twice and hitting her father with a baseball bat at a Laveen home earlier this month, police say. On Nov. 7, just before 11 p.m., 22-year-old Victor Alejandro Bravo Valenzuela and two women reportedly went to a home near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road to try and get a necklace back from his ex-girlfriend. While he was there, police say Valenzuela got in a fight with his ex’s father. The father fell to the ground, and Valenzuela pulled a gun out and tried to shoot him. Other family members were able to get the gun away from Valenzuela and threw it over a fence, court paperwork says.
Man arrested after shooting, killing woman in Mesa parking lot
Just before 9:30 a.m., Mesa police were called to the area of Greenfield and Baseline roads for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
ABC 15 News
Man shot and killed at a motel in Apache Junction
Apache Junction police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near US60 and Idaho Road at a Motel 6 Sunday. Officials identified the man as Christopher Pascarella. Pascarella was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say a person involved in the shooting was...
Man shot to death in Mesa during road rage fight, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa was shot and killed Sunday afternoon during a road rage incident near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, the city's police department said. Felipe Cisneros, 49, was found lying in a parking lot around 12:30 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
12news.com
New details emerge about the tragic shooting of two children in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — New details in the tragic shooting coming out of Chandler. Police are still investigating the deadly incident involving a father and his two children. The two kids involved were initially rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition but are said to be stabilizing and expected to survive.
AZFamily
Man dead after reported road rage shooting in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot during a reported road rage incident Sunday afternoon in Mesa. Mesa police officers responded to a report of a shooting that happened near Dobson and Southern Roads in Mesa around 12:30 p.m. There, they found a man later identified as 49-year-old Felipe Cisneros lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
12news.com
Suspect outstanding after fatal shooting in Glendale, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening, a police spokesperson said. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting near Bethany Home Road and North 59th Avenue in Glendale. There, police found a man suffering from...
AZFamily
Family remembers Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting in Avondale
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dr....
police1.com
Photo: ‘Largest drug bust’ in Ariz. PD’s history uncovers over 700K fentanyl pills
MESA, Ariz. — An Arizona police department seized the most drugs in department history, uncovering over 700,000 fentanyl pills and more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine earlier this month. According to AZ Family News, details from a traffic stop led police to search an apartment in...
fox10phoenix.com
Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police
PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
Police: History of domestic violence from the Chandler father who shot his two children and then himself
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chander man is dead after shooting and critically injuring his two children and then shooting himself Saturday night. Police identified the man as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe. The Chandler Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Queen...
