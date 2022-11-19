PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dispute about a necklace led to a Phoenix man shooting his ex-girlfriend twice and hitting her father with a baseball bat at a Laveen home earlier this month, police say. On Nov. 7, just before 11 p.m., 22-year-old Victor Alejandro Bravo Valenzuela and two women reportedly went to a home near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road to try and get a necklace back from his ex-girlfriend. While he was there, police say Valenzuela got in a fight with his ex’s father. The father fell to the ground, and Valenzuela pulled a gun out and tried to shoot him. Other family members were able to get the gun away from Valenzuela and threw it over a fence, court paperwork says.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO