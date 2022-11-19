Read full article on original website
Walmart is Opening the "Store of the Future"
WLOX
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
wxxv25.com
Mass adoption ceremony held in Gulfport
What better way to celebration National Adoption Month than with multiple children getting adopted at once?. A mass adoption celebration took place to recognize Mississippi’s newest adoptive families. As many as 50 people gathered at the Harrison County courthouse in hopes of growing their families. A long awaited day...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man cashes in $50,000 ticket in Powerball play
A Biloxi man claimed a $50,000 prize from Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said the man, who declined to be identified, has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He bought the winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road in Biloxi, matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs superintendent Bonita Coleman to retire
Ocean Springs School District Superintendent, Dr. Bonita Coleman will retire at the end of the current school year, the district announced today. She has served as the district superintendent since June 2012. Her retirement is effective July 1, 2023. “We all know that there are seasons to life and as...
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With Thanksgiving approaching next week, Feeding the Gulf Coast is working to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community. On Wednesday, the nonprofit teamed up with Jackson County groups to provide two drive-through giveaways in Moss Point. Traffic was...
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
wxxv25.com
Gautier police sergeant beats the odds in cancer battle
Gautier police officers, among many others, gathered inside of the Cancer Treatment Center in Ocean Springs, eager to watch one of their own ring the bell, which signifies victory against cancer. Gautier Police Sgt. Benjamin McQuagge rang the bell three times, celebrating the completion of his almost three-year-long battle with...
WLOX
Developers plan to build luxury hotel on old Tullis Manor site, restore Biloxi history
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers are making plans to restore and preserve pieces of Biloxi history alongside a new 200 room hotel on the site of the old Tullis Manor. Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council will consider an agreement giving the developers an option to buy the city-owned land on Highway 90 between the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art and Harrah’s.
wxxv25.com
Coroner IDs bicyclist hit, killed on Seaway Road
A bicyclist who was on Seaway Road when he was hit by a vehicle on Monday night has been identified. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper was hit in the eastbound lane of Seaway Road about 7:15 p.m. He died at the scene from his injuries.
WLOX
17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim and a car were shot, police say. The teen, Jermiah Isedro Smith, was arrested after the incident that happened Sunday morning. Gulfport Police responded to the area of Klein Road and North Kern Drive around 11:14 a.m. after hearing about a shooting. On the way to the scene, officers were told a local hospital had a gunshot victim in their care.
WLOX
Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash. Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, also traveling east, struck him.
Mississippi family receives clarity 70 years after fatal military plane crash on Alaska glacier
Nearly 70 years ago, a military service plane crashed in remote Alaska, leaving 52 dead, including 22-year-old Thomas Claiborne Thigpen. Thigpen was born in the small Hancock County Community of Santa Rosa on December 31, 1930. He died on November 22, 1952, on a Colony Glacier in Alaska. On board...
WLOX
Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - CLIMB CDC is a nonprofit agency serving high school dropouts, disadvantaged youth, and the unemployed in South Mississippi. One of the organization’s participants went from quitting school to being accepted into a four-year college. Crishun Ross’ path to college is in no way traditional. He...
Man sentenced to 40 years for stabbing man in Petal
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville man was sentenced to prison in connection to a stabbing that happened in August 2020. Leon Jesse Trevino, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison with 20 of those years to be served day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Forrest County deputies responded […]
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle collision blocks U.S. 11 early Sunday morning
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision blocked U.S. 11 north for about two hours early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1900 block of US 11. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
utv44.com
Mobile DA says amount involved in Prichard Water theft and fraud "in the millions"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. We're learning new information about the ongoing Prichard Water Board case. You may remember when we reported live on several agencies raiding the home of former Prichard Water Board Manager, Nia Bradley, and her husband, Anthony Bradley. Clothes, electronics, and designer purses among other things were removed from the home. Bradley was later charged. Now Bradley, her husband and two others have been indicted. Mobile County District Attorney, Ashley Rich, says this is an ongoing investigation and there may be even more arrests. She says they'll do whatever it takes to bring the people involved to justice.
WLOX
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
A Biloxi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, 32-year-old Albert Joseph Jones, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport woman dies in head-on crash heading home from work
A Gulfport woman is dead as a result of a head-on collision that happened when she was heading home from the office. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 53-year-old Francesca McKay was injured in the multiple-vehicle crash. She was taken to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, where she died from...
