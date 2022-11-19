Hattiesburg, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Hattiesburg.
The Richton High School basketball team will have a game with North Forrest High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Richton High School
North Forrest High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Greene County High School basketball team will have a game with Sacred Heart Catholic School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Greene County High School
Sacred Heart Catholic School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Greene County High School basketball team will have a game with Sacred Heart Catholic School on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Greene County High School
Sacred Heart Catholic School
November 19, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
