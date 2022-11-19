ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fort Worth.

The Trinity Valley School basketball team will have a game with Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Trinity Valley School
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Boswell High School basketball team will have a game with Saginaw High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.

Boswell High School
Saginaw High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant

FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Fort Worth’s Crestwood Neighborhood Is a Mix of Old and New

Northwest of downtown Fort Worth is a family-oriented, tight-knit neighborhood that resembles something out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Crestwood is a place where neighbors know their neighbors, residents look out for one another and life carries on in a manner more indicative of a quiet suburb rather than a major city.
FORT WORTH, TX
Nationwide Report

At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)

Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Made in Tarrant: Bolo ties from Fort Worth

What: One-of-a-kind bolo ties made from various materials. Where: Home-based, but sells at various open markets in the city and online. Fort Worth Report spoke with Delilah Faye Jones about the business. This interview has been edited for content, grammar and clarity. Bob Francis: How did you start making bolo...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank

MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
MANSFIELD, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
ARLINGTON, TX
247Sports

TCU HC Sonny Dykes updates injury status of key players

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly presser as the Frogs close out the 2022 regular season at home against Iowa State on Saturday. The biggest question for the Frogs heading into Saturday’s game is the availability of some of their key players. Last week against Baylor, the Frogs mounted a big comeback on offense and were able to beat the Bears 29-28 as time expired with a 40-yard field goal from Griffin Kell.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
ARGYLE, TX
Local Profile

DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded

On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis

Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
ALEDO, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy