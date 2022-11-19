Read full article on original website
Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' Will Carry Nearly 10,000 People
'Icon of the Seas,' the next world’s largest cruise ship, will sail the Caribbean and will be able to carry nearly 10,000 people, including passengers and crew.
Kate Middleton Dazzles In Sparkling Tiara For Charles' First State Banquet As King
The Princess of Wales also wore a dress from one of her favorite, go-to designers.
The Very Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals 2022
We dug through hundreds of Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals and put together a list of our favorite hotel, luggage, and flight sales in 2022.
Alaska Airlines Adds Perks & Destinations to Flight Pass
Alaska Airlines Flight Pass members will now have access to up to 24 round-trip flights a year within California and to Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.
These Hotels Now Offer Falconry Experiences and Classes
From the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs to the Troutbeck in New York, hotels across the U.S. are embracing the art of falconry—and giving guests the chance to experience it.
Review: What it's Like to Spend a Week at The Ranch Italy
After spending a week at The Ranch Italy in Fiuggi, here is one traveler's review of the iconic wellness retreat, The Ranch Malibu's, newest location.
The 10 Best Cities in the World in 2023
The 2023 list of the best cities in the world has been released, announcing London as the best city for work, play, and living.
8 Luxurious Things to Do in Bermuda
Private catamaran cruises, spa retreats, ocean-view rooms and more—here are 8 ways to craft a memorable getaway in Bermuda.
Breeze Airways Unveils Plans for International Flights
Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is seeking FAA approval to be able to launch international flight service.
JetBlue Launches Low-Cost Paris Flights
Low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways has added Paris to its growing European route network after launching flights to London in 2021. Here's where it will fly from and what travelers can expect.
The 11 Best Hotels to Book in Bangkok, Thailand
The Siam, the Capella, and the Standard are among the best hotels in Bangkok, Thailand.
Away’s 2022 Limited-Edition Holiday Collection Is Here
The Away 2022 holiday collection features three different luggage drops with nostalgic designs inspired by the ‘90s and early ‘00s.
JetBlue Discusses Plans to Start Flying to Europe in 2023
JetBlue plans to expand its Europe service beyond London and has hinted at one of its top contenders for new Europe destinations.
Scott’s Cheap Flights Is the Best Way to Find Flight Deals
If you’re not already a subscriber to the Scott’s Cheap Flights newsletter, you’re missing out on major deals.
“Travel Tales by AFAR” Podcast S3, Ep4: J.R. Harris
In the fourth episode of season 3 of “Travel Tales by AFAR,” explorer J.R. Harris road trips to Canada and Maine—and reflects on his 78 years of adventures.
Away is Having a Black Friday Sale with up to $100 Off
You can save up to $100 on suitcases during the 2022 Away Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. Here are deals you can find at the Away luggage sale.
Why Bombas Are the Best Compression Socks for Travel
You should always wear compression socks when you fly and Bombas just made the best pair, hands down.
How to Airbnb Your Home When You Travel
Airbnb has announced several new features that make listing your home—and earning some money while you're on the road—a more seamless process.
The Peak Design Travel Tripod Is 15 Percent off This Black Friday
The editors at AFAR test and review the Peak Design Travel Tripod to find out if it really is the best travel tripod available.
The 10 Best Beaches in Southern California
Whether you're looking for the prettiest beach in SoCal or the ones with the fewest crowds, these are the 10 best southern California beaches to visit in 2022.
