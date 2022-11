Waverly, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Village of Chapin announced Friday afternoon that their Chief of Police has graduated from a very prestigious program at Northwestern University. Police Chief Steven Helmich successfully completed the Northwestern’s ten-week Staff and Command program held in Schaumburg from September 12th through November 18th. This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 30,000 students both nationally and internationally. Helmich’s class consisted of representatives from 40 officers from across the state. Helmich was the only downstate representative in his class.

