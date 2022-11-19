Moss Point, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Tonight: Clouds will clear and temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, northern Tangipahoa, Washington, portions of St. Tammany parishes and Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, Walthall, Pearl River, and Hancock counties from 10 PM Thursday to 8 AM Friday. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the I-10/I-12 corridor. Temperatures will be at or below freezing for several hours and this can lead to damage if proper precautions are not taken. Make sure you protect people, pets, and plants. A pipe freeze is unlikely, but just to be safe, areas in the Hard Freeze Warning may want to protect outdoor plumbing.

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO