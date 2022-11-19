Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno Are Hilarious in ‘80 for Brady’ Trailer

The film follows four octogenarian friends who take a road trip to Super Bowl to watch their favorite athlete compete.

Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Leon Bennett/Getty Images and Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

There’s no denying that Tom Brady is the GOAT. Throughout his illustrious 20-plus year NFL career, Brady has collected a record seven Super Bowl wins and has been named Super Bowl MVP five times, more than any other player in the history of the NFL.

Most football fans respect, if not adore, Brady, and Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno fall into the latter camp—or at least the characters they play in the upcoming 80 for Brady film do.

The comedy, which is based on a true story, follows four octogenarian women (played by the aforementioned quartet) as they travel to Super Bowl LI in Houston to watch their favorite player in the big game as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons.

The film’s official trailer dropped on Thursday, Nov. 17, and kicks off appropriately with the ladies in a starting lineup.

Brady shared the trailer on his Instagram account along with the caption, “It has been so cool to see this film come together. To everyone who has helped us get here, THANK YOU. This is an incredible story, led by four amazing women, and we’re so excited to share our trailer. 45 in football years is only like 6.5 in dog years. I’m just getting started! February 3, 2023! LFG!”

Fox NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews commented on the video, posting, “Is it ok I’m slightly annoyed I wasn’t asked to play an energetic, Fball loving sideline reporter? Hmmm. Asking for a friend.”

The comedy is produced by Brady’s production company, 199 Productions, and also stars Ron Funches, Harry Hamlin and Billy Porter. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri and former Brady teammates Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman all make cameos as themselves.

Brady spoke to Variety about the film back in April and said that while his role in 80 for Brady is small, he “learned a lot.”

“We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there,” Brady said of reuniting with his former Patriots teammates for the film. “Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

80 for Brady hits theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.

