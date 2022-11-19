Lakewood, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Lakewood.
The Jordan High School basketball team will have a game with Artesia High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Jordan High School
Artesia High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Ocean View High School basketball team will have a game with Artesia High School on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Ocean View High School
Artesia High School
November 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Knight High School basketball team will have a game with Artesia High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Knight High School
Artesia High School
November 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0