Lakewood, CA

Lakewood, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Lakewood.

The Jordan High School basketball team will have a game with Artesia High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Jordan High School
Artesia High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Ocean View High School basketball team will have a game with Artesia High School on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Ocean View High School
Artesia High School
November 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Knight High School basketball team will have a game with Artesia High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Knight High School
Artesia High School
November 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

