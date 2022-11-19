ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers after row over Indian historian -emails

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbsT0_0jGOllQA00

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 18 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google this week introduced rules for inviting guest speakers to its offices, days after it canceled a talk by an Indian historian who has disparaged marginalized groups and their concerns, according to company emails seen by Reuters.

The policy released Thursday is Google's latest effort to preserve an open culture while addressing divisions that have emerged as its workforce has grown.

Workers at Google and other big tech companies in recent years have clashed and protested over politics and racial and gender equity. Also, Alphabet, Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) all face union organizing drives whose demands include that the companies adopt progressive policies.

The Google speaker rules, seen by Reuters, cite risk to the brand from certain talks and asks workers to "consider whether there's a business reason for hosting the speaker and if the event directly supports our company goals."

It calls for avoiding topics that could be "disruptive or undermine Google's culture of belonging" and reiterates that speakers are barred from advocacy of political candidates and ballot measures.

"We've always been proud to host external speakers at Google, as they provide great opportunities for learning and connection for our employees," Google spokesman Ryan Lamont told Reuters. The updated process will "ensure these events are useful and contribute to a productive work environment."

An email introducing the policy to managers said it unifies and clarifies a patchwork of guidelines.

Greater scrutiny threatens the free-flowing, university-like culture Google has prized since its inception. But a workplace viewed as more inviting could attract a more diverse workforce that might help Google develop products with broader appeal.

In recent years, internal disputes spilling into public view led Google to increase content moderation on workplace message boards and cut the frequency of company-wide meetings.

Rivals such as Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) also have policies for inviting speakers.

At Google, speakers have included then-U.S. presidential candidate Barack Obama, celebrity chef Ayesha Curry and former basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

RILED UP

Disputes over speakers have roiled Google since at least April, when it said internal rancor prompted it to cancel a talk on India's socioreligious caste system by author Thenmozhi Soundararajan, who advocates for people disadvantaged by caste prejudice.

Members of an internal Hindu group had complained about Soundararajan, describing her rhetoric as inflammatory, a charge she calls bigoted.

At least one of the critics suggested inviting for balance Rajiv Malhotra, according to an internal message. Malhotra, a tech entrepreneur turned self-described contrarian author, has labeled activists such as Soundararajan as "snakes" and criticized affirmative action policies that promote lower caste groups.

The Hindu group at Google eventually scheduled Malhotra to speak about India's positive global influence, according to an invitation. But organizers canceled Nov. 10, the day before the planned talk at Google offices in Silicon Valley, according to a follow-up announcement.

Some workers complained to senior management about Malhotra, according to a message soliciting complaints. A linked document organized by Alphabet Workers Union, a labor organization that has been petitioning Google to name caste in its non-discrimination policies, noted Malhotra had described homosexuality as a medical condition and Islam as a destructive force.

Malhotra told Reuters he supports marginalized communities but opposes "politicizing of bias in ways that divide societies and make them vulnerable to foreign colonization."

Allowing his speech after canceling Soundararajan's would have amounted to a contradictory standard, according to messages between employees.

The new speaker policy states that workers "must submit a proposal and have it approved" by a "cross-functional" review team. Requests are due at least 12 weeks before an event.

"Await a response before making contact with the speaker and/or their representative," it says. "Failure to follow this process is a violation of Google policies."

(This story has been refiled to broaden description of union in paragraph 17)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

San Francisco Bay Area-based tech reporter covering Google and the rest of Alphabet Inc. Joined Reuters in 2017 after four years at the Los Angeles Times focused on the local tech industry.

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Silicon Valley layoffs aren’t just a cost-cutting measure. They’re a culture reset.

A wave of significant layoffs is crashing across Silicon Valley. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg cut 11,000 employees, or 13 percent of Facebook. Amazon has confirmed plans to slash as many as 10,000 corporate and tech jobs. Lyft. Robinhood. Stripe. Netflix. Coinbase. They’re all downsizing. And they’re not just axing jobs — they’re also doing away with some of the perks that have become synonymous with working in tech.
Science Friday

Can A New Surge Of Tech Interest Make The Metaverse A Thing?

Late last year, Mark Zuckerberg took the company then known as Facebook in a new direction. He renamed it Meta, short for “metaverse.” And he promised the company would go all in on building a virtual reality world like the first famous metaverse—the fictional topic of Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel “Snow Crash.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Cisco layoffs: Tech giant to lay off over 4,000, according to reports

(KRON) — San Jose-based tech giant Cisco plans to lay off over 4,000 employees, according to a report in the Silicon Valley Business Journal and later corroborated by the San Francisco Chronicle. In a transcript of Cisco’s Q1 2023 Earnings Call published by Motley Fool, Cisco Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren characterized the move as […]
TheStreet

Mercedes Draws a Secret Weapon Against Tesla

Mercedes-Benz knows it has to act fast, if the legacy carmaker doesn't want to be knocked out of the crucial electric vehicle market. The German brand is battling Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, which came to beat it at home. Indeed, the group of the charismatic Elon Musk inflicted a crushing defeat last month on the German manufacturer and his compatriots, by selling more electric cars in the German market.
TEXAS STATE
Ars Technica

Twitter in chaos as employees accept Musk’s invitation to quit their jobs

The situation at Twitter grew even more chaotic over the past day as all remaining employees were forced to choose whether to stay and meet owner Elon Musk's demands or leave now and take three months' severance. Musk had sent an ultimatum to staff earlier this week, saying they must commit to "working long hours at high intensity" in order to keep their jobs.
The Verge

Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023

Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
msn.com

Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue

Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
TechCrunch

Ok, I take back what I said about tech layoffs

Well, that didn’t take long. In late October, I wrote about how the tide is shifting on tech layoffs, highlighting that 70% of layoffs that happened this year were conducted over the summer. In fact, using layoffs.fyi data, I claimed that the fall was shaping up to be far less gruesome in terms of net new events and people impacted.
CNBC

Amid mass layoffs, the Big Tech dream job is losing its luster

For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
TEXAS STATE
Essence

Shavone Charles Continues To Disrupt The Tech Industry With New Book, Black Internet Effect

“My hope is that we continue to break down the doors and institutional ceilings that keep people of color out of the technology industry.”. Multi-hyphenate Shavone Charles has been disrupting the tech industry for a decade. With stints at VSCO, Instagram, and Twitter, she currently serves as the Head of Diversity and Inclusion Communications at TikTok. This month, she launched a new venture, a book.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

648K+
Followers
364K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy