2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
Man beat 12-year-old boy with crutch unprovoked in Brooklyn, suspect at-large
Police are searching for a man who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a crutch in Brooklyn unprovoked last week. The man ran up to the child at the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush around 7:40 a.m., according to authorities.
STABBING AT QUEENS MCDONALD'S: Boy, 15, hospitalized, 2 teen suspects flee
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed at a Queens McDonald’s on Monday afternoon, police said they search two teen suspects who fled the scene.
Trio beats, spews anti-Asian remarks at man in attack over seats on Manhattan subway train
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating after three people allegedly hurled anti-Asian remarks at a man and a woman aboard a subway train in Manhattan over the weekend, authorities said.
Family member arrested in Virginia for Queens triple murders
A family member of three women who were found stabbed to death in a Queens home on Friday morning has been arrested.
New York court upholds bail for teen in connection with shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home
A New York court ruled in favor of prosecutors over the bail for a teenager arrested in connection with a shooting in front of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's home.
MOTHER & SON STRUCK BY CAR IN QUEENS: Driver, 21, hits woman and boy, 8
A 21-year-old male driver was making a left turn when he struck the 34-year-old woman and her son at 14th Avenue and College Point Boulevard in College Point.
Nephew taken into custody in Queens stabbing deaths: Police
Police say the 22-year-old nephew of some of the victims in Friday's fatal stabbing in Queens is now in custody.
3 Women Were Stabbed To Death In Queens
In Queens, three ladies were discovered dead, and a 21-year-old family member is wanted for questioning. The three victims, aged 26, 47, and 68, were discovered dead on Friday morning at 146-39 182nd Street.
Shootout with police leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody; narcotics operation in Manhattan: sources
One person was killed and another was taken into police custody after a narcotics operation turned into a shootout with law enforcement, according to sources.
Man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx sought by police
Police are searching for the man accused of raping two women in the Bronx. The most recent incident happened last week and the suspect was allegedly armed.
NBC Connecticut
Queens Family Slayer Runs Out of Gas in Virginia, Found Covered in Blood: Sources
News 4’s Jessica Cunnington reports. The 22-year-old man suspected of killing three relatives at the family's Queens home was apprehended hundreds of miles away, out of gas on the side of the road and covered in blood, a senior law enforcement official said. State police in Virginia found the...
Man attacked; sneakers, jacket, wallet stolen walking in Union Square Park: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
thesource.com
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
Disbarred NYC lawyer gets 15 months for firebombing NYPD vehicle during George Floyd unrest
A now-disbarred New York City lawyer was sentenced to 15 months on Friday for firebombing an NYPD vehicle during George Floyd protests back in 2020.
Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car
A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
Bronx cabbie accelerates into parked car as armed robbers put him in chokehold
The NYPD is looking to identifying two men who put a Bronx livery cab driver in a chokehold and robbed him at gunpoint earlier this month, authorities said.
2-year-old dies of starvation after father’s death in New York apartment
A 2-year-old found dead with his deceased father in their New York apartment earlier this year starved to death, authorities have concluded.
NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
50-Year-Old Set Fire To Nassau Community College Gym With People Inside, Police Say
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson at a Long Island college gymnasium while people were inside, authorities said. Robert Iannone, of Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 16, on suspicion of arson, Nassau County Police said. Investigators were called to Nassau Community College in Uniondale...
