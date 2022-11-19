ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

HuntingtonNow

Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car

A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

