New York City, NY

pix11.com

NYC Forecast: Temperatures return to 50s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s eight-day streak of below-normal highs finally ended on Tuesday as temperatures made their way into the lower 50s across the area. The winds were held in check as well, and plenty of sunshine was seen overhead. Conditions will cool down a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

After frigid start to the week, temps gradually moderate in NY, NJ

The heavy jackets and winter hats were needed once again on Monday as temperatures continued to remain below normal. Central Park clocked in at 41 degrees, the eighth straight day in which afternoon highs were below normal. If that wasn’t cold enough for you, Monday morning’s low temperature was 27, the first time NYC has seen the 20s since March.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Temperatures to climb throughout workweek

It was another unseasonably cold day on Sunday in and around the five boroughs as New Yorkers dealt with the coldest air seen since March. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 40 degrees, making it the seventh straight day in which highs were below-normal. In addition, wind gusts topped 40 mph in some locations, making feel quite frigid at times.
pix11.com

Still chilly, but gradual warmup starting soon

Temperatures will gradually start to climb beginning Tuesday. Highs in the 50s are likely on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. But showers are expected on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will gradually start to climb beginning Tuesday. Highs in the 50s are likely on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. But showers are expected on Friday afternoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bright and balmy day on tap in NY, NJ

After a string of unseasonable cold days, the weather warms up this week. The temperature Tuesday will hit the low 50s in the New York City area. After a string of unseasonable cold days, the weather warms up this week. The temperature Tuesday will hit the low 50s in the New York City area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Thanksgiving travel season has returned, beating pre-pandemic numbers

Sunday after the holiday. The Federal Aviation Administration expects Tuesday to be the busiest travel day, with roughly 48,000 scheduled flights this year. Thanksgiving travel season has returned, beating …. Sunday after the holiday. The Federal Aviation Administration expects Tuesday to be the busiest travel day, with roughly 48,000 scheduled...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bronx market preps for busy day ahead of Thanksgiving

The Hunts Point Produce Market will ship about 30 million pounds of food to the New York City area on Tuesday. Bronx market preps for busy day ahead of Thanksgiving. The Hunts Point Produce Market will ship about 30 million pounds of food to the New York City area on Tuesday.
BRONX, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival

Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

What’s Going On With All the Bats in Central Park?

If you’ve recently taken a brisk stroll in Central Park, there’s a chance you encountered bats in your path. While it may seem unusual, there’s an easy explanation as to why the typically flying mammals are on the ground. According to the Central Park Conservancy’s official Twitter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Holiday cleaning hacks: Expert tips to ease your Thanksgiving prep

NEW YORK (PIX11) — So much to do, but so little time! With Thanksgiving right around the corner, cooking and cleaning are at the top of mind for many this week. Courtney Mason, general manager and vice president of The Spruce, joined New York Living on Monday to help take the hectic out of your holiday preparations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Spend smarter during the holidays

How to get the most bang for your buck and avoid going into debt over holiday gifts. How to get the most bang for your buck and avoid going into debt over holiday gifts. Bronx market preps for busy day ahead of Thanksgiving. The Hunts Point Produce Market will ship...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

