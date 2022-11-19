ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Red tide alert issued for Sanibel’s Lighthouse Beach Park

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for the presence of additional red tide blooms at Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel Island. The blooms were found in water samples taken on Thursday. Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:. Look for...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice rescinded for portion of Sanibel

A precautionary boil water notice issued for a large area on the eastern side of Sanibel has been rescinded. The Island Water Association says residents living in the area east of Tarpon Bay Road, all the way to Lighthouse Beach, are no longer under the boil advisory. A bacteriological survey...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL neighbors push for front-facing vehicle cameras to save children

Bigger cars and trucks mean bigger blind spots up front, putting young lives at risk, as one Southwest Florida family tragically learned earlier this year. Seven-year-old Alissa was a fun-loving, cheery little girl who died on Easter weekend in an accident that devastated her entire family. Her grandmother ran her over in the driveway. Alissa’s aunt, Lisa Ottendorf, spoke with WINK News for the first time about the family’s loss.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers gives post-Ian utilities, debris management, city parks updates

Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion started the city’s Hurricane Ian update Monday night by explaining the city’s progress and the steps it will take moving forward. . Regarding Federal Emergency Management Agency recovery, the city submitted the letters of request for commercial and private property debris removal and is waiting for a response before work can begin. The city also submitted its expedited category A project, debris removal, and its category B project, emergency protective measures, on Nov. 1. 
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

Q&A: Fort Myers airport provides important info for Thanksgiving travel

The folks at the Lee County Port Authority are gearing up for holiday season travel, starting with Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 24 this year. With a goal to keep things tame on the chaos meter, here's a Q&A regarding important information for travelers departing from Southwest Florida International Airport. Q....
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding 

Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28. 
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian

Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SUV driver sought in Englewood hit-and-run crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Charlotte County Monday. Troopers say a black SUV was heading north on Oceanspray Boulevard, turning left onto State Road 776 at about 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood...
ENGLEWOOD, FL

