Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Would widening Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach to four lanes ease traffic?
People want more pedestrian access and faster traffic on Estero Boulevard and the town of Fort Myers Beach has a chance to make changes as they recover from Hurricane Ian. Estero Blvd. was a busy road before the storm, and ever since the storm discussions have come up about widening the road.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents ready to rebuild face long lines to apply for permits
You may want to rebuild your home after Hurricane Ian, but if you live in Cape Coral, just getting a permit has turned into a major headache; the city consolidated its locations for permit applications, leading to long lines hours before they open. One contractor told WINK News his clients...
Four more beach access points opening in Collier County
Collier County Parks and Recreation Division announces that four more beach access points will be opening on Wednesday, November 23.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide alert issued for Sanibel’s Lighthouse Beach Park
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for the presence of additional red tide blooms at Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel Island. The blooms were found in water samples taken on Thursday. Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:. Look for...
WINKNEWS.com
Seminole Gulf Railway restoring Peace River bridges, needs government funding
The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater train reopened Friday in Fort Myers for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit Sept. 28. That source of entertainment is a small portion of the business provided to Southwest Florida by the Seminole Gulf Railway. The railway is in peril and is hoping for...
WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice rescinded for portion of Sanibel
A precautionary boil water notice issued for a large area on the eastern side of Sanibel has been rescinded. The Island Water Association says residents living in the area east of Tarpon Bay Road, all the way to Lighthouse Beach, are no longer under the boil advisory. A bacteriological survey...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL neighbors push for front-facing vehicle cameras to save children
Bigger cars and trucks mean bigger blind spots up front, putting young lives at risk, as one Southwest Florida family tragically learned earlier this year. Seven-year-old Alissa was a fun-loving, cheery little girl who died on Easter weekend in an accident that devastated her entire family. Her grandmother ran her over in the driveway. Alissa’s aunt, Lisa Ottendorf, spoke with WINK News for the first time about the family’s loss.
islandernews.com
How gas prices have changed in Punta Gorda in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Punta Gorda using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
marketplace.org
Southwest Florida had an affordable housing shortage. Hurricane Ian made it worse.
The city of Fort Myers and surrounding Lee County took serious damage when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida nearly two months ago. Category 4 winds, the storm surge and heavy rain combined to inflict damage and flooding along the coast and inland. Tens of thousands of displaced residents are...
Natural gas services restored on Fort Myers Beach
Residents must now call supplier Peoples Gas to schedule service restoration if deemed safe to do so.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers gives post-Ian utilities, debris management, city parks updates
Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion started the city’s Hurricane Ian update Monday night by explaining the city’s progress and the steps it will take moving forward. . Regarding Federal Emergency Management Agency recovery, the city submitted the letters of request for commercial and private property debris removal and is waiting for a response before work can begin. The city also submitted its expedited category A project, debris removal, and its category B project, emergency protective measures, on Nov. 1.
Health officials issue red tide alert in Sanibel and Captiva
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of red tide blooms found after water samples were taken on November 17.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach hopes to be back to normal this time next year
Back up and running within a year. That is the plan from the vice mayor of Fort Myers Beach as they continue to recover from the destruction of Ian. The former mayor of Fort Myers Beach has a five-year plan to rebuild, which has some people rethinking how long they may stay on the island.
Marconews.com
Q&A: Fort Myers airport provides important info for Thanksgiving travel
The folks at the Lee County Port Authority are gearing up for holiday season travel, starting with Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 24 this year. With a goal to keep things tame on the chaos meter, here's a Q&A regarding important information for travelers departing from Southwest Florida International Airport. Q....
WINKNEWS.com
Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding
Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian
Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
WINKNEWS.com
SHIP program opens helping Cape Coral residents cover insurance deductibles
Cape Coral residents were lining up on Monday just for the chance to apply for the SHIP program to help residents rebuild after Ian, but only if they meet a few requirements. A new program, known as SHIP, can help people living in Cape Coral recover from Hurricane Ian’s damage.
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
Mysuncoast.com
SUV driver sought in Englewood hit-and-run crash
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Charlotte County Monday. Troopers say a black SUV was heading north on Oceanspray Boulevard, turning left onto State Road 776 at about 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood...
WINKNEWS.com
Lowe’s to serve hot meals in south Fort Myers, Port Charlotte on Wednesday
There are two opportunities for Southwest Florida residents to eat a hot meal on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday. Lowe’s will join with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief to serve 1,000 take-home Thanksgiving meals at its store in south Fort Myers at 14960 S. Tamiami Trail. Another 1,000 meals...
Comments / 3