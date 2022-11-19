ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Nashville.

The Marshall County High School basketball team will have a game with Glencliff High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Marshall County High School
Glencliff High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Hume-Fogg Magnet High School basketball team will have a game with University School of Nashville on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Hume-Fogg Magnet High School
University School of Nashville
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Maplewood High School basketball team will have a game with McGavock High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Maplewood High School
McGavock High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Davidson Academy on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

Kenwood High School
Davidson Academy
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Hillwood High School basketball team will have a game with Hunters Lane High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Hillwood High School
Hunters Lane High School
November 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Davidson Academy on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.

Kenwood High School
Davidson Academy
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Davidson Academy on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.

Kenwood High School
Davidson Academy
November 19, 2022
10:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Davidson Academy on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Kenwood High School
Davidson Academy
November 19, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Kingston Springs, November 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Christ Presbyterian Academy basketball team will have a game with Harpeth High School on November 21, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

A civil rights leader comes home.

The campus of American Baptist College has changed little since Rev. Bernard Lafayette moved to Nashville in 1960 to attend seminary. A handful of neat red brick buildings, built in the 1920s and 30s, still cluster in the shadow of the headquarters of the newer National Baptist Convention off Brick Church Pike in North Nashville.  […] The post A civil rights leader comes home. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Nashville

Nashville might not immediately conjure images of queer life. This is Music City — a party town famous for its honky-tonk style and country music stars; built around an art form that historically celebrates a straight, Christian crew of boot scooters. And yet queer culture here is more vibrant than Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, with a patchwork of gay bars, clubs, and cafes around town and a history dating back nearly a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Faces of North Nashville Exhibit Now Open

Nashville, TN – Cashville Etc. is proud to present its first exhibition Faces of North Nashville exhibit at 100 Taylor Arts Collective. This exhibition explores the sacred rich history of North Nashville faces and places. Cashville Etc. has partnered with Fisk University special collection to incorporate archival photos dating back to 1904, and even incorporate images that reimagine a past photo project from 1981 to now.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Matt Wiltshire Campaigns for Mayor of Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Wiltshire, a devoted father of 6, who spent 15 years in investment banking as well as a longtime Metro official, has the right private and government experience and background to become the next Mayor of Metro. The former director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting

Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo complex. 19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting. Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

LG Chem to build cathode plant in Clarksville

A plan to invest nearly $3.2 billion to establish a new cathode manufacturing facility in Clarksville, supporting the electric vehicle battery value-chain in the country, was announced Monday. The project is also expected to bring 860 jobs with it to Montgomery County.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Where Tennessee Stands In Latest Rankings Following Loss to South Carolina

Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. Following Saturday night's disastrous loss, the Vols slid as expected in both the AP and Coaches Poll.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Couple escape house fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews saved a home from serious damage early Tuesday morning in South Nashville. According to personnel at the scene, a married couple was inside their home on Mimosa Drive when the wife heard popping coming from the basement and then smelled smoke. She called in the fire around 2:45 a.m. and evacuated with her husband.
NASHVILLE, TN
chainstoreage.com

Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee

Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
FRANKLIN, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy