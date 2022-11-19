Nashville, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Nashville.
The Marshall County High School basketball team will have a game with Glencliff High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Hume-Fogg Magnet High School basketball team will have a game with University School of Nashville on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Maplewood High School basketball team will have a game with McGavock High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Davidson Academy on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
The Hillwood High School basketball team will have a game with Hunters Lane High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Davidson Academy on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.
The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Davidson Academy on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Davidson Academy on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
