Lou Agli
3d ago
🤔 Are we THAT FREAKING WOKE that we can’t even describe whether they are BLACK or WHITE ??? 🤷♂️
5
Jax Dingo
3d ago
Can’t describe suspects publicly 😂😂😂😂 Don’t wanna infringe on their right to steal
5
Man arrested, charged after using 'AR-15 type' gun during armed robbery: Police
SHELTON, Conn. — A man is facing charges after an armed robbery in Shelton, police said. The robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue. Police were called on the report of an armed robbery. A man, reported to have been around 40-50 years...
Police: Man armed with assault rifle robbed Shelton liquor store
Police say a man armed with an assault rifle robbed a liquor store in Shelton.
NECN
CT Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police
A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
Wallingford home day care owner arrested on risk of injury charges: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The owner of a home day care in Wallingford and her partner were recently arrested on risk of injury to children charges, according to police. Brenda Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, turned themselves in and they were arrested Tuesday, police said. The investigation...
Ansonia Police seek woman in smoke shop robbery
ANSONIA, Conn. — Police in Ansonia are seeking a woman who may have information about an armed robbery back in October. The Smoke Vibes shop on Bridge Street was the target of armed robber on October 15th. Police are looking for a woman captured by the shop's security cameras, who may have relevant information about the incident.
Man Threatens Delivery Driver With Axe In Residential Town Of Durham Neighborhood, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly threatening a delivery driver with an axe. The incident took place in Middlesex County around 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 in the town of Durham. According to state police, troopers responded to an apartment at 6 Commerce Circle for a report of...
Hartford police investigate double shooting near downtown area
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people are injured after a double shooting in Hartford on Tuesday. Police responded to the 100 block of Buckingham Street to find a man with a gunshot wound. It was later determined that there was a second victim in the shooting. One victim, a man...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Double shooting under investigation in Hartford
The state’s largest teachers union released the results of a new survey that highlighted a desperate need for teachers. Police warn of rise of serious crashes before Thanksgiving weekend. Wallingford daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Wallingford home daycare owner and her boyfriend...
Jury finds New Haven man guilty in 1987 home invasion murders
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has convicted a New Haven man of killing two people in a Hamden home back in 1987, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. Willie McFarland was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Fred Harris, 59, and his son Greg, 23, in their Hamden home in August 1987.
NBC Connecticut
Wolcott Police Warn Residents of New Phone Scam
Wolcott police are warning residents about a new phone scam where the caller claims to be from the bank. Investigators said scammers are contacting Wells Fargo customers by phone. During the call, police said the scammer states that they are with the Wells Fargo Bank Fraud Department. The scammer then...
Naugatuck police provide new ‘horrific and gruesome’ details in death of 11-month-old girl
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police released details of the death of an 11-month-girl, who they say died in a horrific manner at the hands of her biological father, triggering a statewide search. Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister said anyone who is harboring the suspect, Christopher Francisquini, is in danger. Francisquini...
DCF had no contact with family before Naugatuck infant's death as manhunt for killer continues
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search for the man accused of dismembering and killing his 11-month-old daughter continues out of Naugatuck. Police are searching for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, who is accused of strangling, stabbing and dismembering his daughter Camilla last Friday. Francisquini and Camilla's mother reportedly got into a dispute...
Seen Him? Reward Offered For Arrest Of Naugatuck Man Wanted In Baby's Death, Dismemberment
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for the capture of a Connecticut man wanted for allegedly killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. The homicide took place in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck on Friday, Nov. 18. Christopher Francisquini, age 31,...
State police asking for public's help in East Hartford crash investigation
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday afternoon, and state police are seeking the public's help in their investigation. A Ford Econoline and Ford Escape drove east on Route 2 just west of the Exit 5D off-ramp in East Hartford. State police said the driver of the Escape tried to pass the Econoline by driving in the left shoulder, which narrows.
Hicksville Man Busted With Heroin, Fentanyl During Warrant Search, Police Say
A Long Island man was allegedly busted with a large stash of drugs during a warrant search following an investigation into drug sales. Mario Santo, age 27, of Hicksville was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Hicksville following the search by the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, members of...
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Bedford Park
News 12 was told a 77-year-old woman was walking on Decatur Avenue and East 201st Street when the man approached her, snatched her purse and took off.
Bristol Press
Two people injured after motorist driving box truck loses brakes headed down Willis Street in Bristol
BRISTOL – Two people were injured Tuesday when a motorist driving a box truck lost control of the vehicle headed down a steep hill in Bristol. The accident was reported midday on Willis Street, where the driver of the truck lost the brakes to the vehicle. The driver was able to maneuver through a parking lot in the area before striking an oak tree on Memorial Boulevard, according to Richard Hart, chief of the fire department.
Police search for accused CT baby killer
A manhunt is on for Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck man wanted in the death of an 11-month-old girl who life in the same house as the suspect
NBC Connecticut
Horse Back Home After Waterford Police Find Owner
Police searched for the owner of a horse that was found in Waterford on Tuesday morning. Officers said the male horse was found on Butlertown Road. Police posted about the wayward horse on Facebook. Tuesday afternoon police updated the post to say the owner had been found and the horse...
East Lyme father charged with assaulting his 4-week-old twins
EAST LYME, Conn. — An East Lyme 19-year-old was arrested and charged with assaulting a pair of 4-week-old twin babies. According to the East Lyme Police Department, they were contacted by a medical office in Old Saybrook back in October regarding infants being examined at their office. The twin...
FOX 61
