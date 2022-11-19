ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
TEXAS STATE
KLFY News 10

Louisiana’s SNAP, Pandemic EBT cardholders urged to increase security due to recent potential security risk

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana officials on Tuesday encouraged recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic EBT benefits to monitor their purchases and consider resetting their PIN numbers due to a possible threat to security in Sabine Parish. According to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the theft of credit […]
SABINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB

Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana are running out of time to register to vote for the election on Saturday, Dec. 10. The deadline to register online is Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. The public is urged to visit the website geauxvote.com to register or make changes to your registration.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Louisiana man convicted of raping police informant

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana jury has convicted a career criminal of raping a police informant who had been sent into a drug house in a sting that went unmonitored and unprotected by law enforcement. Antonio D. Jones was found guilty Thursday of two counts of third-degree rape...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana spirit will be on display for the country to see during the upcoming 2023 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana float in this year’s parade will feature a riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat decorated with flowers, leaves, and seeds. Float riders will include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport as well as 20 Louisiana queens from across the state.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pedestrian killed in St. James Parish crash, troopers say

PAULINA, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian-involved crash that happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The crash took place on LA 3125 in St. James Parish and claimed the life of Erin Reviere, 46, according to authorities. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Silverado...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
WAFB

Bonfire season is in full swing in St. James Parish

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - St. James Parish is ready for bonfire season after putting stakes up on the levee Monday, Nov. 22. This marks the beginning of the parish tradition. Families can come out to enjoy food, live entertainment, crafts, Santa’s merry forest, and carnival rides, officials say. Each...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
WAFB

Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash kills Covington woman, state police say

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Friday (Nov. 18) after authorities said he caused a head-on highway crash that killed a Covington woman. The Louisiana State Police said 35-year-old Roy Keys III of Covington was booked with vehicular homicide, DWI second offense, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and driving left of center in connection with the fatal crash just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish.
COVINGTON, LA
WAFB

Rain appears likely for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mid-level disturbance is trying to work its way into Louisiana Monday. This system may provide for a few isolated showers, but most will stay dry even with increasing clouds through the day. The clouds will hang around Tuesday, but the weather will stay dry.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Warming trend Into Thanksgiving; rain likely Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No doubt about it, it has been a chilly mid-November. Temperatures have been below average for the past 9 consecutive days. That trend continues for the next few days, but the Thanksgiving week will be highlighted by a warming trend. Afternoon highs will climb into the 70°s by Wednesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
Live Action News

Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby

Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
TEXAS STATE
WAFB

WAFB

