Rochester Man Charged With Neglect in Death of Young Son
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with child neglect in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son earlier this year. 44-year-old Darius Pitchford is accused of removing his child from the Emergency Department at the Olmsted Medical Center against medical advice in the early morning hours of February 14th. Rochester police were called to the family's home about four hours later after the boy's mother found him dead.
Attempted Murder Charge Brought in Fillmore County Stabbing
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Fillmore County man arrested after a stabbing in Ostrander over the weekend is due to make his first court appearance today. Prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Noah Foster of Wykoff with second degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing a man in the upper chest and shoulder six times in a vehicle behind Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Ostrander around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
(UPDATE) – Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Red Wing has released some additional details concerning an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. A news release says the incident began around 1 PM when Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff's Deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot along Levee Road. The deputy indicated that it appeared to the vehicle had been involved in a crash and a male suspect was walking away from the scene.
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic Crash Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police response to reports of a traffic crash this afternoon in Red Wing led to an officer-involved shooting. The website MN Crime is reporting the incident occurred around 1 PM near Bay Point Park. Law enforcement radio traffic indicates an officer was sent to the area after multiple reports came in about a vehicle that had smashed into a utility pole.
Guilty Plea For ‘Dice Game’ Murder in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a surprise guilty plea today from the man accused of killing a Rochester man during an argument over a dice game. 29-year-old Derek Days entered into a plea agreement this morning and admitted to a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree assault charge stemming from the shooting death of 28-year-old Todd Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man during an altercation in downtown Rochester in the early morning hours of June 6th of last year. Days had been scheduled to go to trial on the charges later this month.
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
Two Teens Injured Following Stabbing in Lyle
Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Mower County are investigating an assault after two teens were stabbed during a reported fight in Lyle Wednesday evening. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvick says first responders were called to the 500 block of 4th St. in Lyle around 5:30 p.m. on the report of an assault involving two juveniles suffering stab wounds. A boy and girl, both 16 years old, were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital then released with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend
Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
Grand Meadow Woman Charged With Torching Husband’s New Tractor
Grand Meadow, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Grand Meadow woman accused of arson. 54-year-old Phyllis Gregerson was arraigned today in Mower County Court on a first-degree arson charge and a felony count of terroristic threats. She also faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
Carleton Professor Life Savers Receive Rice County Awards
Jesse Thomas, Rice County Sheriff, yesterday awarded two young men with lifeguard and CPR training a Citizen's Life Saving Award for their actions to help save the life of a Northfield man. In early October, Neil Lutsky, a professor at Carleton College and avid bicycle rider was riding with a...
Faribault Community Thanksgiving Dinner Tradition Continues
Since 1986 there has been a free Thanksgiving Day dinner served in Faribault for anyone who wants to attend. Several years after its start by Mel and Jerry Hlady meal deliveries were also made for those who wanted the service. Meal preparation and serving has been held at McNamara's (now...
Owatonna Smiled, Giggled, and Laughed Friday Night for Let’s Smile
Last Friday night was Let’s Smile’s 4th annual Let’s Smile, Giggle, and Laugh Fundraising event and I had the wonderful chance to be a part of this fun night. As you probably know and heard, Let’s Smile put on their fundraising comedy night event this past Friday, and not only did it feature two comedians presenting, but also yummy appetizers, a social hour, and of course a cash bar, and some amazing raffle items.
Hey Owatonna! There’s a Christmas Tree Fundraiser for Owatonna Foundation
Turtle Creek Nursery is pleased to announce that it will once again be supporting the Owatonna Foundation this Christmas season. Noted in Owatonna Foundation’s Press Release, with each Christmas tree sold, $3 will be donated to the Owatonna Foundation. Foundation Executive Director, Angela Wagner, shares the following:. We are...
Bethlehem Academy Students Make Donations to St. Vincent de Paul
Student groups from Bethlehem Academy in Faribault today donated nearly 400 pairs of socks, ten Thanksgiving meal baskets and almost $700 in donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Faribault. During the month of October Bethlehem Academy High School SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) chapter hosted Socktober. It...
