Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Charged With Neglect in Death of Young Son

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with child neglect in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son earlier this year. 44-year-old Darius Pitchford is accused of removing his child from the Emergency Department at the Olmsted Medical Center against medical advice in the early morning hours of February 14th. Rochester police were called to the family's home about four hours later after the boy's mother found him dead.
Attempted Murder Charge Brought in Fillmore County Stabbing

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Fillmore County man arrested after a stabbing in Ostrander over the weekend is due to make his first court appearance today. Prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Noah Foster of Wykoff with second degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing a man in the upper chest and shoulder six times in a vehicle behind Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Ostrander around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
(UPDATE) – Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Red Wing has released some additional details concerning an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. A news release says the incident began around 1 PM when Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff's Deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot along Levee Road. The deputy indicated that it appeared to the vehicle had been involved in a crash and a male suspect was walking away from the scene.
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic Crash Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police response to reports of a traffic crash this afternoon in Red Wing led to an officer-involved shooting. The website MN Crime is reporting the incident occurred around 1 PM near Bay Point Park. Law enforcement radio traffic indicates an officer was sent to the area after multiple reports came in about a vehicle that had smashed into a utility pole.
Guilty Plea For ‘Dice Game’ Murder in Downtown Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a surprise guilty plea today from the man accused of killing a Rochester man during an argument over a dice game. 29-year-old Derek Days entered into a plea agreement this morning and admitted to a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree assault charge stemming from the shooting death of 28-year-old Todd Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man during an altercation in downtown Rochester in the early morning hours of June 6th of last year. Days had been scheduled to go to trial on the charges later this month.
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin

Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
Two Teens Injured Following Stabbing in Lyle

Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Mower County are investigating an assault after two teens were stabbed during a reported fight in Lyle Wednesday evening. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvick says first responders were called to the 500 block of 4th St. in Lyle around 5:30 p.m. on the report of an assault involving two juveniles suffering stab wounds. A boy and girl, both 16 years old, were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital then released with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend

Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
Owatonna Smiled, Giggled, and Laughed Friday Night for Let’s Smile

Last Friday night was Let’s Smile’s 4th annual Let’s Smile, Giggle, and Laugh Fundraising event and I had the wonderful chance to be a part of this fun night. As you probably know and heard, Let’s Smile put on their fundraising comedy night event this past Friday, and not only did it feature two comedians presenting, but also yummy appetizers, a social hour, and of course a cash bar, and some amazing raffle items.
Bethlehem Academy Students Make Donations to St. Vincent de Paul

Student groups from Bethlehem Academy in Faribault today donated nearly 400 pairs of socks, ten Thanksgiving meal baskets and almost $700 in donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Faribault. During the month of October Bethlehem Academy High School SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) chapter hosted Socktober. It...
